Chesterfield teen, 17, indicted on murder charge in shooting of Richmond man in dispute

A 17-year-old Chesterfield County boy has been indicted on murder and firearm charges in the November fatal shooting of a Richmond man at the teen's home.

A Chesterfield Circuit Court grand jury handed down indictments Monday that charge Carter Joseph Kirkpatrick, who will turn 18 in May, with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of Eriq S. Coleman, 25, who lived in the 4300 block of Shackleford Road in Richmond.

Chesterfield police said they were called about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 12 to the 9500 block of Cattail Road in southern Chesterfield for a reported shooting. A few minutes later, police received a second call about a man who had been shot.

Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Coleman, was gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting occurred at the home where Kirkpatrick's family lives, police said.

Four days later, police obtained a detention order for a 17-year-old male and charged him with second-degree murder after locating him in South Carolina. Police did not release his name at the time because of his age.