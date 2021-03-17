Chesterfield teen, 17, indicted on murder charge in shooting of Richmond man in dispute

A 17-year-old Chesterfield County boy has been indicted on murder and firearm charges in the November fatal shooting of a Richmond man at the teen's home.
A Chesterfield Circuit Court grand jury handed down indictments Monday that charge Carter Joseph Kirkpatrick, who will turn 18 in May, with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of Eriq S. Coleman, 25, who lived in the 4300 block of Shackleford Road in Richmond.
Chesterfield police said they were called about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 12 to the 9500 block of Cattail Road in southern Chesterfield for a reported shooting. A few minutes later, police received a second call about a man who had been shot.
Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Coleman, was gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting occurred at the home where Kirkpatrick's family lives, police said.
Four days later, police obtained a detention order for a 17-year-old male and charged him with second-degree murder after locating him in South Carolina. Police did not release his name at the time because of his age.
Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner said Tuesday that Kirkpatrick and Coleman knew each other. He said the shooting stemmed over a dispute about stolen property. Kirkpatrick alleged that Coleman took something from him but investigators have not confirmed that, Conner said.
During a hearing in January, the charges against Kirkpatrick were certified to the grand jury by Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge Gregory Carr, said Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt.
The judge transferred the case to circuit court, where Kirkpatrick will be tried as adult and his identity is matter of public record.
(804) 649-6450