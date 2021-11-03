Chesterfield woman accused of making straw purchase of gun fired at officers during fatal standoff

A Chesterfield County woman has been indicted on charges alleging that she made a straw purchase of a firearm for a man who later used the weapon to ambush two Chesterfield police officers during an exchange of gunfire that killed the suspect.
Angela House, 43, of the 9400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was indicted in September by a federal grand jury in Richmond on charges of making false statements intended to deceive a federally licensed firearm dealer and aiding and abetting a convicted felon to possess a gun. House's indictment was disclosed Monday during a news conference called by Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz.
House is accused of buying a Kimber Micro 9mm semiautomatic pistol on Jan. 1 from Cabela's in Short Pump and falsely claiming that she was the "actual transferee/buyer" of the firearm, according to the indictment. Instead, House is alleged to have purchased the gun for Jeffrey Kite, 36, a felon who later used the gun on Jan. 14 to fire two rounds at police as they attempted to arrest him on criminal charges. Kite was killed.
The exchange of gunfire occurred at the end of an 11-hour standoff at Kite's home in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive.
Police said House and Kite were acquaintances but additional details of their relationship were not divulged. The circumstances of House's alleged straw purchase of the gun and when and where Kite obtained the weapon were not disclosed Monday because the case is still pending in federal court.
A straw purchase involves a person buying a firearm for someone else who is unable or unwilling to purchase the gun themselves - in many cases a felon who is legally barred from purchasing a firearm.
After the fatal shooting, Katz said he instructed department investigators to work with agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine how Kite got the gun he used in the standoff.
According to the police account of the shooting, which was corroborated by the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, officers responded to Kite's home about 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, to serve him with a warrant on a charge of violating a protective order. Kite refused to come out of the house; a woman also was inside.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence to locate Kite, and secured additional arrest warrants for stalking the mother of his child and violation of a protective order obtained by the woman.
After several hours of negotiation with officers, the woman came out of the mobile home about 9 p.m.. At that point, Kite stopped communicating with police and between 12:05 and 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 14, officers used a robot, a drone, a thermal imaging device and tear gas to try and locate Hite inside the residence and then force him out, Katz said Monday in disclosing new details of the incident. At one point police thought he may have escaped through the floor of his mobile home, the chief added.
When those means proved fruitless, SWAT team officers entered the home at 2:57 a.m. Two minutes later, "Mr. Kite made a fateful decision to ambush our officers," Katz said. "He lay in wait underneath the bottom of ... a captain's bed."
After the officers cleared the room, one of them opened a swinging door at the bottom of the bed, "and upon doing so Mr. Kite took two shots at that officer's head with a handgun," the chief said. "He had concealed himself within this piece of furniture, so there was no clear location of where he was."
The two officers returned fire in self defense, and discharged 47 rounds into the bed where Kite was hiding. He was struck 24 times. The state medical examiner's office later ruled that Kite's death was caused "by the totality of the wounds," Katz said.
"It was an outcome that we didn't want, but sadly Mr. Kite chose," the chief said. "We never look to start a gunfight but we certainly will end it" when officers' lives are in jeopardy.
Last spring, Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport ruled that the officers were legally justified in using lethal force to defend themselves.
The prosecutor's office reviewed all relevant body-worn camera footage of the incident leading to the shooting, the shooting itself and its aftermath inside the residence, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt said in April.
Prosecutors also reviewed interviews conducted with officers at the scene, including those directly involved in the shooting. Interviews with family members and associates of Kite also were reviewed, along with records of communications that Kite had with third parties during his 11-hour standoff with police, Nesbitt said.
