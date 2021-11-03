Chesterfield woman accused of making straw purchase of gun fired at officers during fatal standoff

A straw purchase involves a person buying a firearm for someone else who is unable or unwilling to purchase the gun themselves - in many cases a felon who is legally barred from purchasing a firearm.

After the fatal shooting, Katz said he instructed department investigators to work with agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine how Kite got the gun he used in the standoff.

According to the police account of the shooting, which was corroborated by the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, officers responded to Kite's home about 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, to serve him with a warrant on a charge of violating a protective order. Kite refused to come out of the house; a woman also was inside.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence to locate Kite, and secured additional arrest warrants for stalking the mother of his child and violation of a protective order obtained by the woman.