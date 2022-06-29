Chesterfield woman fatally stabbed, 2 children injured in domestic-related assault

A Chesterfield County woman was fatally stabbed, and her two children injured, in a domestic-related assault Wednesday at the victim’s home. A man known to the victim has been detained, police said.

Killed was Bonnie S. Hobson, 39, of the 10200 block of Iron Mill Road in the Edge Hill Condominiums off Old Bon Air Road.

Chesterfield police said they received a report at 12:25 p.m. that an adult female had been stabbed by a known suspect at a residence in the 10200 block of Iron Mill Road.

Officers located the woman — later identified as Hobson — who had life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles ages 4 and 8, were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hobson was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries

Officials said the adult male suspect, who is known to all three victims, was located by police at the scene and detained. He remains in police custody, and charges are pending.

Lt. Justin Aronson said the stabbing incident was domestic-related. He confirmed that Hobson was the mother of the two children. He declined to say whether the children were also stabbed or how they were injured.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Aronson also declined to say whether the suspect is the husband of the victim and father of the children. But he confirmed Hobson is related to the suspect.

Police urged anyone with information to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.