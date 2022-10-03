Chesterfield woman gets 21 months for making straw purchase of gun fired at officers during fatal standoff

Following a sentencing hearing that began Sept. 7 and was continued on Monday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Robert E. Payne sentenced Angela House, 43, to 21 months on her earlier guilty plea of making false statements in the acquisition of a gun from a licensed firearms dealer. He gave her an additional five months, to be served concurrently, for abetting the possession of a firearm by a felon.

Payne agreed with federal prosecutors that House should be sentenced under enhanced federal sentencing guidelines — the range nearly doubled — because she obstructed justice by lying to police about purchasing the gun for Kite and then attempted to cover up the crime by destroying evidence.

“This is not your run-of-the-mill straw purchase,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Miller told the court.

After learning that Kite was killed by police on Jan. 14, 2021, after firing at officers, House initially started “unsending” messages with Kite on her Facebook account, and then later deleted the entire thread of conversation once she realized law enforcement was investigating her purchase of the gun for Kite, argued Miller and Assistant U.S. Attorney Janet Jin Ah Lee.

Unbeknownst to House, the messages she deleted from her Facebook account did not simultaneously delete her messages from Kite’s Facebook account. Federal authorities subpoenaed Kite’s account and “discovered the incriminating messages between [House] and Kite regarding the straw purchase of the firearm for Kite and [House’s] interest in and ultimate knowledge of Kite’s criminal record,” prosecutors said.

“She was fully aware he was a convicted felon and she was on notice that he may very well be a violent person,” Payne said in comments from the bench.

According to the government’s statement of facts, Kite sent House a Facebook message on Dec. 31, 2020, that he needed “a person that’s not a felon to buy me a legal pistol.” Kite was a felon with multiple convictions and could not lawfully purchase or possess a firearm.

To Kite’s message, House responded, “where I gotta go?” and the two discussed the transaction as well as Kite’s criminal record.

During the course of the Facebook messages, House sent Kite a screenshot of a message she received from a friend. The message warned House to be careful with Kite, telling House that Kite had seven felony “burner” charges, a slang term for gun.

After sending the screenshot to Kite, House added, “Damn 7 burner charges,” and “Go ahead Killa.” Kite then clarified his record, stating, “Seven ha this my [sic] fourth gun charge I got two grand larceny of firearm and one poss of a fire arm [sic] and this one pending.”

He then sent House two photos of court documents for pending charges in Chesterfield, including one for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“That should have set off all kinds of alarms,” Miller told the court.

Nevertheless, House still agreed to buy Kite a gun and on Jan. 1, 2021, they went to Cabela’s, a federally licensed firearms dealer, in Henrico County.

There, Kite instructed House to buy a Kimber Micro 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, and House filled out the required paperwork for the purchase of the gun that included the Federal Firearms Transaction Record, Form 4473. The record is used by firearms dealers to determine if the buyer is lawfully permitted to purchase a gun.

Culpeper man gets 30 years for sexually assaulting Chesterfield business employee on school bus A Culpeper man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for abducting an employee of a Chesterfield County business last year and sexually ass…

The person buying the weapon must certify that they are the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm. House certified that she was the actual buyer when, in fact, she knew Kite was the person for whom the gun was being purchased. Because of House’s false representation, Cabela’s was prevented from determining the actual buyer, and that misrepresentation was intended to deceive the dealer, prosecutors said.

After obtaining the gun, House turned the firearm over to Kite, and it was recovered from his possession after he was fatally shot by officers during the Jan. 14, 2021, confrontation. Kite used the gun to fire two rounds at officers as they attempted to arrest him on criminal charges at the end of an 11-hour standoff at his home in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive.

Two officers then returned fire, discharging 47 rounds into the bottom of a captain’s bed where Kite was hiding. He was struck 24 times and killed.

Five days after the fatal standoff, House — knowing investigators had the gun she had straw-purchased for Kite — called Chesterfield police and concocted a false story about how it came into Kite’s possession. House said she bought the gun for herself, and normally carried it in her car.

But on the day of Kite’s fatal confrontation with police, she claimed she had to pick up her infant granddaughter and didn’t want the gun in her car with the toddler. She claimed she went into Kite’s home and hid the gun in the closet of his bedroom, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors noted that in addition to learning that Kite was a violent felon, House was also aware he was a drug dealer. During the course of the investigation, authorities learned from friends and associates that Kite was selling methamphetamine. They found cryptic Facebook messages between Kite and House that detailed a negotiated drug transaction between the two on Dec. 26, 2020 — five days before Kite asked her to buy him a gun.

The judge denied Assistant Public Defender Nia Vidal’s motion for a downward variance in House’s punishment, noting that all of House’s issues — a troubled upbringing, several physical ailments and alleged mental health problems — did not add up to a reduction. He echoed Miller’s earlier argument that House’s crime was not a run-of-the-mill straw purchase.