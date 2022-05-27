Chesterfield woman pleads guilty to making straw purchase of gun fired at officers during fatal standoff

A Chesterfield County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to making a straw purchase of a semiautomatic pistol for an acquaintance, Jeffrey Kite, who later used the weapon to ambush two Chesterfield police officers during an exchange of gunfire that killed Kite during a standoff inside his home.

Angela House, 43, entered her pleas in U.S. District Court in Richmond to making false statements in the acquisition of a gun from a licensed firearms dealer and aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a felon. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Hanes convicted House after accepting her pleas and set sentencing for Aug. 25.

According to the government's statement of facts presented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen Miller and Janet Jin Ah Lee, Kite sent House a Facebook message on Dec. 31, 2020, that he needed "a person that's not a felon to buy me a legal pistol." Kite was a felon and could not lawfully purchase or possess a firearm.

To Kite's message, House responded, "where I gotta go?" and the two discussed the transaction as well as Kite's criminal record.

Then on Jan. 1, 2021, House and Kite went to Cabela's, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Henrico County. Kite instructed House what firearm to buy, and House filled out the paperwork for the purchase of the gun that included the Federal Firearms Transaction Record, Form 4473. The record is used by firearms dealers to determine if the buyer is lawfully permitted to purchase a gun.

The person buying the weapon must certify that they are the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm. House certified that she was the actual buyer when, in fact, she knew that Kite was the person for whom the firearm was being purchased. Because of House's false representation, Cabela's was prevented from determining the actual buyer, and that misrepresentation was intended to deceive the dealer.

After obtaining the gun, House turned over the firearm to Kite, which was recovered from his possession by Chesterfield County police after he was fatally shot by officers during a Jan. 14, 2021, confrontation. Kite used the gun to fire two rounds at police as they attempted to arrest him on criminal charges.

According to the police account of the shooting, which was corroborated by the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the exchange of gunfire occurred at the end of an 11-hour standoff at Kite's home in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive. Officers had responded to Kite's home to serve him with a warrant on a charge of violating a protective order. Kite refused to come out of the house; a woman was also inside.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence to locate Kite, and obtained additional arrest warrants for stalking the mother of his child and violation of a protective order obtained by the woman.

After several hours of negotiation with officers, the woman came out of the mobile home. Kite then stopped communicating with police and officers used an robot, a drone, a thermal imaging device and tear gas to try and locate Kite inside the residence and force him out. At one point, police thought he may have escaped through the floor of his mobile home.

When those means proved fruitless, SWAT team officers entered. After officers cleared the room, one of them opened a swinging door at the bottom of a captain's bed, where Kite had concealed himself. Kite then fired two shots at that officer's head, prompting two officers to return fire in self-defense. They discharged 47 rounds into the bed where Kite was hiding. He was struck 24 times and killed.

Several months later, after reviewing all relevant body-worn camera footage of the incident leading to the shooting, the shooting itself and its aftermath, Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport ruled that the officers were legally justified in using lethal force to defend themselves.

Following the incident, Katz instructed department investigators to work with agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine how Kite got the gun he used in the standoff. That led to House's indictment in September.

The charges to which House pleaded guilty carry a prison term of up to 10 years for each count.