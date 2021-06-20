Chesterfield woman's life is upended in $10 million robocall scam

As she withdrew the money, she said, “they would have me on speakerphone. My phone calls would be recorded, and they would listen to me when the money was withdrawn.”

Records show that from May 2 to May 21 in 2019, she withdrew $238,400 in cash from her accounts. She sent the cash, as instructed by the fake agents, in eight FedEx packages to addresses in California and New Jersey.

“They would tell me how to wrap it, and they would make me take pictures of the cash and send it to them by phone,” she said.

Branches of her bank were alerted to the growing number of withdrawals. She was escorted out of a branch by the manager because she had taken so much money out of her account.

Other losses followed, including $23,000 in gift cards she purchased in accordance with the instructions of the phony DEA agents.

“I kept track of everything,” said June, adding that the FBI told her that the notes she took about her dealings with the scammers were among the best of all the victims.

In May 2019, a victim in Northern Virginia, who sent $120,000 in cash to an address in New Jersey, figured out that he had been tricked and called the FBI.