Chesterfield woman's loaded pistol is 22nd gun confiscated at Richmond airport in 2020 - a new record

A typical first-offense fine for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669, depending on the circumstances.

The TSA believes the type of travelers booking flights during the pandemic may partially explain why the number of firearms detected has not fallen with the reduction of flights.

Far fewer business travelers have booked flights during the pandemic, and as frequent flyers, those passengers are well-acquainted with federal aviation rules and protocols, the TSA spokeswoman said. Business travelers tend to fly midweek and are often enrolled in the TSA’s PreCheck program, which allows a faster, more seamless screening.

But since the pandemic, the TSA said it has seen an increased number of infrequent flyers who are booking at the last minute, often on low-cost airlines, and they often change their plans and flights because the airlines are not charging fees to rebook those flights.

The infrequent travelers also frequently fly on Sundays, which has become the busiest travel day for passenger volume. Those travelers are not as familiar with the protocols, rules and regulations.

“Not carrying a gun on a plane is nothing new,” Burke said. “TSA has been in existence for 19 years, but for decades preceding TSA, there has been a regulation barring guns on a plane. Yet this year we saw an exorbitant amount of travelers attempting to do just that. The consequences are costly.”