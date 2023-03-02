Chesterfield County Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Hughes announced this week she will not seek re-election and has endorsed attorney Erica Baez, a former president of the Chesterfield Bar, as her successor.

Hughes is a state constitutional officer and was elected in 2014 to serve the remaining year of former chief clerk Judy Worthington's unexpired term. She ran again the following year to win a full eight-year term. In a news release, Hughes cited "personal reasons" for not seeking re-election but did not elaborate. She will leave at the end of the year.

In separate news releases, Hughes and Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard announced they are endorsing Baez as Hughes' successor. Baez will seek the Republican nomination for the position.

"Because of my sincere regard for the position, the Court, my staff, and the people we serve, I am supporting and fully endorsing attorney Erica Giovanni Baez as Chesterfield's next Circuit Court Clerk," Hughes said in a statement.

In addition to serving as president of the Chesterfield Bar in 2021-2022, Baez worked as a law clerk for retired Circuit Judge Harold Burgess Jr., and currently runs her own law office. Baez also has served on the Board of Directors for the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce (2018-2021) and as the inaugural president of the Chamber's Women's Business Council.`

