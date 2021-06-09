Chesterfield's legislative delegation seeks diversity on the bench, but is not unanimous on vacant judgeships

McQuinn proposed having a virtual meeting with all 10 members of the delegation. "There may be an opportunity for us to come together," she said. "I think it's important for me to hear from my colleagues on who they think would be best and why."

"We have not had an opportunity since the early part of the year to engage in a conversation or a discussion that would properly address how we or who we would want and the approach we would use in terms of selecting those individuals," McQuinn added.

She declined to say whether the Morrissey-led effort to remove O'Berry from the bench had influenced her decision to not back or respond to Morrissey's judicial appointment plan.

Del. Adams, who initially didn't respond to Morrissey but recently reached out to his office, said in an email that she's in agreement with the delegation's majority that support the appointments of Hairston for general district court and Pemberton for circuit court. But she's not yet ready to support Harris. "I'm still getting more information on [Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court] candidates."