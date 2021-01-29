Chesterfield's longest serving Black judge may have lost reappointment to the bench; critics say she's too harsh on defendants of color

Chesterfield County's longest serving Black judge and one of only two in the county's court system apparently has lost her bid for re-appointment amid an ongoing debate about her performance during her 12 years on the bench.
Critics says Chesterfield General District Judge Pamela O'Berry is too harsh on defendants who are people of color, while supporters says she's fair and unbiased.
The Virginia Senate on Tuesday did not include O'Berry on its list of 45 judges statewide that the body voted to re-elect for additional terms. The House, however, included O'Berry on its list of judges to be re-elected. A judge cannot be elected without a majority of both Senate and the House members voting in their favor.
In an effort led by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, the Senate Judiciary Committee removed O'Berry, along with one other judge, from a list of 47 judges up for re-election, and therefore did not certify her to the full Senate for its consideration.
O'Berry's reappointment saga has pitted a broad section of Chesterfield's legal community and establishment Black politicians who support her, against a number of Black activists and the Chesterfield Branch of the NAACP who support criminal justice reform and want her removed. The three state senators who represent parts of Chesterfield have aligned themselves with the latter group.
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus on Monday declared their support for O'Berry, citing her 12 years of experience on the bench and the support of "numerous local attorneys and community leaders." But her opponents reinforced their opposition on Friday by holding a small protest outside the Chesterfield Courthouse against O'Berry's reappointment. They fear that lawmakers outside of Chesterfield will seek to have her reappointed at some point during the remainder of the current legislative session.
At a Dec. 11 joint virtual meeting of the Senate Judiciary and House Courts of Justice committees, who gathered to interview all 47 judges up for reappointment, at least 35 people - including well-known defense attorneys, county prosecutors and current and former politicians - lined up to speak on O'Berry's behalf. They included Jim Holland, the only Black member of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors; state Del. Delores McQuinn, who represents a part of Chesterfield; and a spokeswoman for Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia Conference of the NAACP.
Opponents were also well represented; at least 26 people either spoke or were listed as opposed to O'Berry's reappointment. They included Tavorise Marks with the Chesterfield NAACP; Marty Jewell, a former Richmond City Councilman and member of the Richmond NAACP; and an assortment of Black community activists such as Lorraine Wright, executive director of the non-profit "I Vote for Me," and Dr. Zoe Spencer, an activist and professor of sociology and criminal justice at Virginia State University.
Contacted this week, O'Berry said Virginia's Canons of Judicial Conduct prevented her from commenting on the matter. If she loses her seat, Chesterfield's only remaining Black judge out of 17 in the county's three courts will be Vanessa L. Jones, who was elected to Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in 2014.
O'Berry has been Chesterfield's longest serving Black judge since former Circuit Judge Cleo Powell left in 2008 after being elected to the Virginia Court of Appeals, and then to the Virginia Supreme Court in 2011. Powell served 15 years in Chesterfield as both a general district and circuit court judge.
At the Dec. 11 judiciary meeting, O'Berry's opponents accused her of doling out harsh punishments, wrongly holding criminal defendants without bail and disregarding their rights, especially in the Black and Hispanic communities.
"I've never seen such dismissive behavior in my life - not only to defendants and litigants, but also to her own staff," Jewell said during the judiciary meeting. "Anybody can have a bad day, but this is consistent with Judge O'Berry. Particularly in the way she treats African-Americans in her courtroom. I've seen it with my own eyes. I've had too many people come and tell me about how poorly they were treated in Judge O'Berry's courtroom."
Marks, chair of the Legal Redress Committee for the Chesterfield NAACP, said he's received a total of five complaints against the judge. "They ranged from marijuana possession, to trespassing, to fighting, as well as drug use, in which these individuals felt that they were denied bail unlawfully, were assessed excessive bail, and during those instances, they were locked up to where they lost their jobs and [had] broken families - harming the Black and Hispanic communities in Chesterfield County."
Community activist Lorraine Wright said O'Berry's penchant for denying bail or bond, issuing harsh sentences or "doling out automatic jail time for first time offenses" has disproportionately impacted the county's minority communities.
"I've been in her courtroom and witnessed firsthand as she completely disregarded the tenants of law and her ethical responsibility as an officer of the court by denying the admission of exculpatory evidence and refusing to hear all relevant testimony," Wright said at the December meeting. "Let us be clear that this is precisely the behavior and associated outcome that perpetuates systemic racism."
O'Berry's supporters - the large majority of which are attorneys who have who litigated cases in her courtroom - provided diametrically divergent views of the judge during the December hearing.
"I can say without reservation that I have known her to be fair, be respectful and be a thoughtful jurist," longtime defense attorney Randy Rowlett said. "And I'm absolutely confident that if you were to walk down the hallways of Chesterfield General District Court, and then in the hallway just poll the lawyers and the litigants about their thoughts about Judge O'Berry, I think you would find amazing support for her."
Attorney Greg Sheldon, who has practiced criminal defense law since 1999, said O'Berry had "large shoes to fill" when she replaced former Judge [Robert D.] Laney a dozen years ago, but "she has risen to that task. I will say that I would describe her in two words, which is consistent and fair. And I wholly support her reappointment."
Chesterfield prosecutor Frank LaRuffa told legislators that he's known O'Berry for 26 years - including a period in which he worked alongside her as a public defender - and he's convinced she's a fair jurist. "But most importantly, I believe she has listened to each and every comment that's been made both for and against her, and I truly believe that she's going to listen and grow from them, and I feel confident that you're going to have an absolutely great general district court judge moving forward."
Holland, who has represented Chesterfield's Dale District on the Board of Supervisors for 13 years and is its only Black member, told legislators that O'Berry "leads by example and with impeccable integrity." Holland said he was offended by the Chesterfield NAACP's letter of opposition to O'Berry.
"I've heard of it and I totally reject it, sir," Holland said when asked by Morrissey at the Dec. 11 meeting whether he had seen the letter.
At the outset of O'Berry's December interview, McQuinn noted that no one had filed complaints against the judge with the Virginia's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, which investigates allegations of judicial misconduct.
Many of O'Berry's detractors have cited a 2021 Judicial Performance Evaluation of the judge as a major factor of their opposition. The evaluations, known as JPEs, were established by the General Assembly and are monitored by the Virginia Supreme Court as a mechanism for judge self-improvement and a source of information for the legislature in the reappointment of judges.
In a spreadsheet summary of the evaluations obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, O'Berry is listed last among the 47 judges up for reappointment, with an overall score of 75.8 out of 100 and an average score of 84.94. The evaluation covers 19 categories that include patience, respect, fairness, impartiality, knowledge of the law, faithfulness to the law and allowing lawyers appropriate latitude. The majority of the judges who were evaluated had an overall average score of 85 or above. The average score among all 47 judges was 94.18.
Morrissey noted O'Berry's evaluation several times during the Dec. 11 committee meeting and directly confronted her about it.
"I received 35 complaints from attorneys that were afraid to come forward and reveal their names, but they certainly gave me scenarios that occurred in the the courtroom that are....I've never seen anything like it," Morrissey said. "The fact that they are in fear of retaliation, does that give you pause to be concerned that maybe these scores in JPE summary are reflective of actually your behavior in the courtroom?"
Several weeks after hearing, Powell of the Virginia Supreme Court, who serves as chair of the Judicial Performance Evaluation Advisory Committee, sent a memorandum dated Jan. 4 to the evaluated judges that she had learned "there was reference by General Assembly Committee members to ranking of judges based on their JPE reports" during the Dec. 11 interviews.
Powell emphasized that the JPE program does not rank judges' evaluations nor does it encourage the General Assembly to do so. In a document Powell attached that outlines the evaluation program for legislators to understand its methods, it states that "each judge's evaluation is unique and is not directly comparable to other judges' evaluation reports."
The letter also notes that judges preside in different environments, the number of attorney surveyed is not uniform, and there will be individual differences in how attorneys rate judges.
O'Berry could still have a path forward if a legislator asks the Senate Judiciary Committee to certify her re-election before the session ends. State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, attempted to do that on Monday but his motion quickly was denied after Morrissey raised strong objections.
"You're interfering in a judicial district that's not your bailiwick," Morrissey told Stanley. "Chesterfield County has its own judicial district and all three state senators - Amanda Chase, Morrissey and Ghazala Hashmi - do not support certification [for O'Berry].
(804) 649-6450