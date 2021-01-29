Chesterfield's longest serving Black judge may have lost reappointment to the bench; critics say she's too harsh on defendants of color

Contacted this week, O'Berry said Virginia's Canons of Judicial Conduct prevented her from commenting on the matter. If she loses her seat, Chesterfield's only remaining Black judge out of 17 in the county's three courts will be Vanessa L. Jones, who was elected to Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in 2014.

O'Berry has been Chesterfield's longest serving Black judge since former Circuit Judge Cleo Powell left in 2008 after being elected to the Virginia Court of Appeals, and then to the Virginia Supreme Court in 2011. Powell served 15 years in Chesterfield as both a general district and circuit court judge.

At the Dec. 11 judiciary meeting, O'Berry's opponents accused her of doling out harsh punishments, wrongly holding criminal defendants without bail and disregarding their rights, especially in the Black and Hispanic communities.

"I've never seen such dismissive behavior in my life - not only to defendants and litigants, but also to her own staff," Jewell said during the judiciary meeting. "Anybody can have a bad day, but this is consistent with Judge O'Berry. Particularly in the way she treats African-Americans in her courtroom. I've seen it with my own eyes. I've had too many people come and tell me about how poorly they were treated in Judge O'Berry's courtroom."