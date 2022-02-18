Chesterfield's top prosecutor asks circuit judge to recuse herself from murder case after clashes with chief deputy

Growing tension between the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Circuit Judge Lynn Brice has led chief prosecutor Stacey Davenport to ask Brice to recuse herself from presiding over a high-profile murder case after clashes occurred between the judge and Davenport's chief deputy, who will co-prosecute the case.

In a motion filed last week, Davenport cites contentious encounters between Brice and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt in the courtroom on Nov. 17 and in the judge's chambers the following day, the latter of which Davenport attended. A third incident occurred on Feb. 11, Davenport said, when Nesbitt appeared before Brice for the first time since Nov. 17. "The judge displayed public disdain for Nesbitt," Davenport wrote without elaborating about the incident.

On Dec. 15, five days after Brice's judicial interview for reappointment before two General Assembly committees, Nesbitt, at the request of state Sen. Joe Morrissey, R-Richmond, provided a five-page summary of her recollections of the incidents with Brice on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. Nesbitt's version of the encounters was then distributed to other legislators and became public. The Richmond Times-Dispatch was provided with a copy.

"The statements of [Brice] during the reappointment interview and the statements of Nesbitt in the public-disseminated statement as they relate to the incidents of Nov. 17, 2021, and Nov. 18, 2021, directly conflict with one another," Davenport wrote in her motion. "Members of the Virginia General Assembly appear to be considering these now public conflicting statements in connection with the reappointment of [Brice]."

During Brice's judicial re-appointment interview, Morrissey asked Brice about the encounters, which involved Nesbitt's wearing of a mask in court. The judge insisted the prosecutor remove it so she could be heard, and a meeting in the judge's chambers the next day to discuss the matter "devolved into a yelling match," Morrissey said at the time.

Brice denied arguing or yelling at Nesbitt, but details of what occurred both in the courtroom and in the judge's chambers remain in dispute. At the time, the prosecutor had a child who recently had been hospitalized with a respiratory illness and she kept her mask on for her child's safety. Brice apparently was unaware, at least initially, of Nesbitt's reason for keeping her mask on.

"A few individuals reached out to me afterward to ask if I was okay after the encounter [on Nov. 17]," Nesbitt wrote in her summary. "Some were people who had been personally present, and others were people who evidently had heard about the incident from those present. They uniformly expressed outrage at Judge Brice's behavior and support for me for standing up to her, citing her reputation for abusive behavior."

Judges are prohibited from speaking publicly about cases before them under Virginia's Canons of Judicial Conduct. Brice previously declined to comment about her reappointment bid.

Members of the Senate Judiciary and House Courts of Justice committees were informed of the clashes over the mask, as well as information compiled by Morrissey that showed Brice had not consistently been appearing in Colonial Heights Circuit Court to preside over the city's criminal docket, as she was assigned to do. In late January, the Senate Judiciary Committee removed Brice from a list of judges up for re-election and did not certify her to the full Senate for its consideration.

Brice's name was on a list of judges certified for approval by the House of Delegates, but a judge cannot be elected without a majority of both bodies voting in their favor.

Half of the 10-member state delegation that serves Chesterfield and Colonial Heights declined to support Brice after questions arose about her professionalism.

Brice will lose her seat when her term expires in December, unless a legislator tries to resurrect her reappointment bid — which is rarely done — before the current session ends March 12. She has served as a judge since 2001, when she was elected to the bench in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. She served two, six-year terms before being elevated to circuit court in 2014.

As it stands now, Brice will be the presiding judge in the scheduled two-week jury trial of John Harvey Howard, 62, who was indicted in the 1996 disappearance and presumed murder of his then-girlfriend, Linda Lunsford, a 38-year-old mother of five. She vanished the day after Christmas, after she and Howard finished their shifts at the Walmart just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. She was never heard from or seen again.

The case presents significant challenges, since Lunsford's body was never recovered and her cause of death is unknown. Despite the rarity of bringing homicide cases to trial in Virginia without the body of the victim, Chesterfield has succeeded twice in prosecuting two men for killing their girlfriends in separate cases in 2016 and 2017.

In her motion, Davenport wrote that the Howard case has been the subject of extensive media coverage, and that Brice has also received news coverage involving her reappointment bid.

Lunsford's "children have closely followed all media coverage and have expressed concerns to the Commonwealth about the impartiality of he judge in this matter," Davenport wrote.

The motion asks Brice to remove herself from the case so that another judge can be assigned in her place, "and any appearance of bias or prejudice against the Commonwealth is avoided."

Defense attorney Greg Sheldon, who is representing Howard, has not yet filed a motion in response to Davenport's request, and a hearing date has not been set.