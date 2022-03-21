Chicago-to-Richmond fentanyl trafficker caught with 2 kilos will spend more than 5 years in federal prison

A Chicago drug trafficker who made repeated trips to Richmond to distribute heroin and fentanyl was sentenced Monday to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in a case developed by Chesterfield County police, who found nearly two kilos of pure fentanyl in his car. Nearly a kilo more of the drug and $43,000 in cash were discovered during a search of his "stash house" in Richmond.

U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney noted that Otis Goodman 39, was a major distributor of a dangerous drug whose connections allowed him to provide large quantities of fentanyl by appointment. But the judge indicated he couldn't overlook the horrific childhood Goodman endured, which included sexual abuse and being left to essentially fend for himself and his younger siblings at an early age, due to a drug addicted mother and a father who never cared.

"His personal history is just tragic," Gibney said in remarks from the bench. "It's one of the worst I've seen."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony argued Goodman deserved at least 84 months behind bars because the defendant engaged in ongoing dangerous activity and the fentantyl seized amounted to "40,000 potential doses that could have gone out into the community."

But federal public defender Laura Koenig noted that Goodman didn't sell drugs to purchase flashy cars or clothes, but to support himself, his siblings, his mother and his three children, two of whom were not biologically his but he raised as his own. Koenig also pointed to the testimony of a clinical psychologist who said Goodman was traumatized during childhood and suffers from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Taking both sides into account, Gibney granted a downward departure in punishment and sentenced Goodman to 66 months in prison, which is below the low end of federal sentencing guidelines calculated for Goodman of between 78 to 97 months. While incarcerated, he must undergo intensive drug and psychological treatment if he qualifies, and must adhere to 10 years of supervised probation upon his release.

The case developed in July 2020 when a confidential source for Chesterfield police was interviewed by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Chesterfield detectives. The source identified Goodman as a drug trafficker who was running heroin and fentanyl from Chicago to Richmond. Investigators corroborated the information through a separate investigation that showed Goodman was frequently traveling from Chicago to Richmond, where he traveled to an apartment on Bainbridge Street in Richmond to store and package his drugs, according to federal prosecutors.

The source provided additional information that Goodman would be in possession of heroin on July 31, 2020, in Richmond. On that date, Chesterfield detectives and DEA agents observed Goodman drive to the Bainbridge Street apartment with a book bag and then travel to a McDonald's restaurant, where he was scheduled to meet the confidential source.

Officers stopped Goodman's 2017 Lexus and during a search found him in possession of nearly two kilos of fentanyl packaged in two vacuum sealed bags. During a subsequent search of the Bainbridge Street apartment, investigators recovered another 830 grams of fentanyl, $43,000 in cash, a kilogram press, packaging materials, cutting agents and a money counter, federal prosecutors said.

Two kilos, or kilograms, is the equivalent of about 4.4 pounds.

Goodman admitted the drugs, cash and other items police seized belonged to him, Anthony, the federal prosecutor, wrote in a sentencing memorandum. Goodman also admitted that he made multiple trips to Richmond to sell drugs and that he would normally bring a half kilogram with him from Chicago, Anthony wrote.

"The defendant perpetrated a multi-state drug trafficking operation wherein he would repeatedly travel hundreds of miles from Chicago to Richmond ... to put some of the deadliest drugs into the stream of commerce," Anthony wrote. "The defendant knowingly offered fentanyl to his customers, meaning he knowingly sold a substance wherein less that a tenth of a gram can kill a person."

In using the Richmond apartment of an acquaintance to store and package drugs, "it is clear that [Goodman] had an operation in place in this area for selling his drugs on a regular basis," Anthony wrote.

When adding together the nearly 2 kilos of fentanyl found in Goodman's car, the 830 grams recovered from the apartment and the $43,000 seized in cash — which equates to the sale of about 1 kilo of fentanyl — Goodman was or had been in possession of nearly 40,000 doses of the drug at 0.1 gram per dose — "each of which is equally deadly to people in the community," Anthony wrote.

Koenig, Goodman's attorney, sought a downward variance from the federal sentencing guidelines, in large part because of her client's "extensive history of complex personal trauma" while growing up on the west side of Chicago.

Koenig wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Goodman was born and raised until he was about 10 years old in the violence-ravaged neighborhood of North Lawndale. His mother was addicted to crack cocaine and rarely present, and his father rarely paid him any attention.

Goodman endured a profoundly traumatic childhood that caused him "to suffer for decades from the ill effects of complex post-traumatic stress disorder," Koenig wrote.

"As a young child with no resources or even a true awareness of his circumstances, Mr. Goodman learned to become self-reliant and to avoid asking for help when he needed it," the attorney wrote. "Without a proper support system or any vocational training, Mr. Goodman fell into the drug trade to make money to care for himself, his siblings, his mother, and [his] three kids — two of which are not biologically his but he has raised as his own."