Chief: 6-year-old shot Newport News teacher during class lesson

Police say the 6-year-old student who shot his teacher Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News used a 9 mm firearm that belonged to the child’s mother.

Officers said Abigail Zwerner was teaching a lesson when the student pointed the firearm at her and fired one round. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Zwerner took a “defensive position,” bringing a hand up to protect herself. The bullet entered her hand, went out the other side, then entered her upper chest. No students were injured.

Zwerner is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Drew said she asked about her students both times he went to see her.

Drew said after she was shot, Zwerner was able to get all her students out of the classroom. They are seen running out of the class on security footage, and she is the last one to run out of the room.

“I believe that Ms. Zwerner, Abigail, she saved lives on Friday,” Drew said.

Between 16 and 20 students were believed to be in the classroom at the time, Drew said.

Drew said the firearm used was legally purchased by the child’s mother in York County. Police are still working to determine how the firearm was secured in the home and how the child got a hold of it.

The child was evaluated at a mental health facility and is currently being treated.

The school is closed until Friday. A virtual town hall is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for families to “engage and share” with division leaders as they plan for a return to school.

Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation.

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

On Monday morning, several parents, grandparents and community members gathered with a local pastor in an open patch of grass outside the school.

Among them was parent Eric Billet, who said each of his three children in the Newport News school system, two of whom go to Richneck, has reacted differently to the shooting.

Billet’s son who is in middle school has raised concerns about school security, telling his dad that he felt safer at theme parks, which the boy argued had better security than his school. His second-grade son is doing better, Billet said, fist-bumping a police officer on his way out of school Friday.

His daughter, a fourth-grader, has had nightmares every night, Billet said.

But at the same time, he said, “she was also disappointed she couldn’t go to school this week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.