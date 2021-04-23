Chief prosecutor: Chesterfield officers used justifiable force in separate shootings of two suspects, killing one

Kite’s release came after he appealed an earlier decision by a judge in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to keep him jailed without bond at the urging of Chesterfield prosecutors.

Hours before Chesterfield police arrived on Jan. 13 to take Kite into custody, he appeared in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court with his former girlfriend for a hearing on child support for their 2-year-old son. At some point after that hearing, the woman sought charges against Kite through a magistrate for allegedly violating a protective order and stalking her.

The woman wrote in a criminal complaint that Kite was tracking her location and continuously threatening her about his upcoming trial on the assault and firearm charges stemming from their September domestic dispute. Because she feared for her life, the woman asked to be escorted from the courthouse after the child support hearing.

In the February shooting of Terry, 50, officers responded to his home in the 11300 block of Sunfield Drive after receiving a report that a man there had threatened a woman with a knife and was holding her against her will.

After officers entered the home, Terry exited a bedroom and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them. The officers then fired at Terry, who retreated back into the bedroom.