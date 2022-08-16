Chief says experience told him Dogwood Dell was shooting target

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith repeated on Tuesday his belief that two men now in federal custody were planning a mass shooting at a fireworks celebration at Dogwood Dell amphitheater, but said he didn't know if anyone under him at the department had told him Dogwood Dell was the location.

Smith misspoke at a July 6 news conference in which he erroneously said an anonymous tipster specified Dogwood Dell as a targeted location for a mass shooting on July Fourth. While the tipster told police two men were planning a shooting at a Fourth of July event, police have since said no specific location was provided.

The changing information from police — and lack so far of any criminal charges related to a planned shooting — have prompted questions in the Richmond community about what the police actually found as they investigated a tip the chief said helped them foil a mass shooting plot.

Asked in an interview Tuesday if he regretted making the mistake at his July 6 news conference, Smith said, "If I misspoke in that situation, I misspoke in that situation."

Smith said there was lost focus on the great work police did in preventing a mass shooting.

“The tipster gave us information that there was a plot afoot for a mass shooting in Richmond, Virginia, on the Fourth of July at a large event," Smith said.

“The Dogwood Dell — when you look at the facts, when you look the investigation, and my 30 years’ experience in policing, we’ve come to the conclusion that – I came to the conclusion – that it was the Dogwood Dell. And you take all those things … together, you come up with the Dogwood Dell. It’s something that we do in policing every day.”

Smith said the only other large event on July Fourth in Richmond was a Richmond Squirrels minor-league baseball game, and he ruled that out because the team plays here regularly, not just on July Fourth.

Smith invited the Times-Dispatch to interview him on Tuesday at his office. The interview comes after scrutiny of Smith's account in the community: A prosecutor said in court there was no evidence Dogwood Dell was a specific target of the plot, and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., last week called on Richmond officials to provide better clarity.

The set-up in Smith's office was unusual for an interview: Two city communications employees used film equipment and lighting and made a video of Smith, saying it was for internal purposes.

They declined to give their names.

John F. Hayes Jr., the deputy police chief over patrol operations, sat silently over a reporter's shoulder during the interview.

Hayes said he didn't want to participate in the interview. Smith wouldn't say why he invited Hayes to sit in the room.

“He wants to be here. I think he can be here," Smith said.

Another deputy chief, Victoria Pearson, later entered the room to observe the interview.

Taking questions, Smith said he didn't know if the original phone tip about the alleged plot was entirely in Spanish, but said a Spanish interpreter assisted police. He said the phone call from the tipster about overhearing a conversation was not recorded with audio.

“It was recorded into one of our police reports," he said. Police are aware of the tipster's identity and have followed up with the person, Smith said.

The two suspects in federal custody, both immigrants from Guatemela, have not been charged with anything related to a mass shooting plot; one faces a firearm charge and the second an immigration charge. But federal authorities are continuing to investigate.

Asked if detectives were able to corroborate - beyond what the tipster overheard - that there was a plot for a mass shooting, Smith said "there's a lot of corroborating evidence that points to that there was going to be a mass shooting."

But he specifically referenced firearms and ammunition seized from the suspects' residence. He said police did not find any witness to corroborate the tipster's information about a mass shooting plot.

"But what the tipster gave was credible information, and once again, you know, we're off the topic here, that what we did was prevent a mass shooting in the city of Richmond," Smith said.

Speaking further about the situation, Smith said: “In my 30 years plus experience, the Dogwood Dell was the most likely target.”

Asked he regretted not phrasing it that way at his July 6 news conference - where he erroneously claimed the tipster said Dogwood Dell was the target - Smith said, “I think it’s the same thing. I still believe that the Dogwood Dell was the target.”

Asked if any detective or officer below him told him Dogwood Dell was believed to be a target, Smith said, “As the chief here, if they did, they did. But I don’t know that they did or not.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has a Freedom of Information Act request pending related to the chief's press conference July 6. Smith said the department's general counsel will decide what information or records should be redacted from public release in response to that request.

He acknowledged the department had "issues and challenges" with "crisis communications."

The public had no knowledge of any alleged mass shooting until Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney held their July 6 news conference to discuss it. Smith said the FBI and other federal law enforcement partners were invited to the July 6 news conference but opted not to attend.