Chief's resignation brings calls for changes in Richmond police focus

While the city administration hasn’t released his resignation letter, or had an immediate response to repeated questions about whether Smith was asked to leave, Mayor Levar Stoney said the chief’s departure is a chance for the city’s law enforcement efforts to pivot.

Asked if that means a change in policing style or focus or on building community ties, Stoney said: “I think it is a mix of all of that … we want to get back to community policing, but you can’t get back to community policing if you don’t have police officers …"

“Leadership matters,” he said.

Smith resigned at a previously planned meeting with chief administrative officer Lincoln Saunders on Tuesday. The chief's cell phone played a message Wednesday saying it was not accepting calls. The Times-Dispatch has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for resignation letter and any severance package agreement that may have been made.

Smith has been under fire for much tenure, most recently over false claims the police prevented a possible mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on July 4. Even before that, the Richmond Coalition of Police, which represents about half of city officers, called on him to resign after a survey found that about half of members said they had “no confidence” in Smith’s leadership.

“There is upheaval in policing all across the country … it’s not easy being a police officer and it is not easy to be a police chief right now in America,” Stoney said. “I am grateful for his service and we’re going to move in a new direction now.”

Councilwoman Katherine Jordan said she's hoping the next chief “can re-build trust internally and externally, and unite both the department and community as we continue the work of reimagining public safety in Richmond.”

Smith took charge as chief on July 1, 2020, with a salary of $185,000, $25,000 more than the previous permanent chief.

He came to Richmond from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina, and succeeded former Richmond police Maj. William “Jody” Blackwell, who had served as interim chief for 11 days at the height of the weeks of nightly protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Said Stoney: "The chief came in a crisis moment for the city in 2020 and here in 2022, we're in a different season."

Angela Fontaine, former co-chair of a city task force set up to establish civilian oversight of the Police Department, said the Smith departure was predictable.

“Honestly, I was shocked to hear about it at first, but also I think it’s something we all saw coming,” she said.

With a degree in criminal justice, Fontaine has promoted transparency and accountability within the Police Department and city government. During her time on the task force, Smith’s attitude towards accepting oversight and accountability seemed largely “performative," Fontaine said.

“I don't want to pass judgment on why he is a police officer or why he went that route, but in the interactions that I had with him, the words that he would use did not really backed up the promises he would make,” said Fontaine.

Fontaine said she hopes the city realizes its past errors.

“We need accountability, not only in the Police Department, within our own communities and in our government,” said Fontaine. “People need services and they need mental health support. They need food and shelter. … Getting a better police chief isn’t going to solve those problems.”

Tom Barbour, a former prosecutor who’s been pushing for a police civilian review board, said finding a new chief offers a chance to change the department’s culture and restore public trust.

“Policing culture in Richmond right now is not aligned with community values,” said Barbour, founder of Virginia Holistic Justice Initiative, which tries find local services that can keep people from ending up in prison. “That’s why less than 25% of homicides this year have been cleared — people know information but they’re not telling the police because they don’t trust them.”

The next chief needs to focus on building trust by tackling police misconduct, building relationships, and finding social services to address root causes of crime, Barbour said.

“We need a chief who will lead from the front on these issues — not another politician,” he said.

The city is planning a nationwide search, and Stoney said that as that proceeds “obviously, I’m going to be listening to the men and women of the Richmond Police Department.”

Councilwoman Reva Trammell hopes the council can be involved in the effort as well. She also pointed to frustrations about Smith's performance.

“It was a lack of leadership, not paying attention to officers who work the streets 24-7, not responding to the community, not responding to council,” she said.

She said she hopes for a new approach that where top police officers focus on the different patterns of crime in different districts.

“I get a lot of shootings, we’ve got homicides … I’ve got lots of stabbing,” she said. “In the 1st and 2nd (districts), you get break-ins, smashing windows to steal things."

The hire will mark Richmond's fifth head of law enforcement since 2018.

Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert said Richmond should have extended more grace to the Smith, who also had a death in his family during his tenure.