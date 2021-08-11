 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children, 4 and 8, killed in Monday Chesterfield house fire identified
0 Comments
breaking top story

Children, 4 and 8, killed in Monday Chesterfield house fire identified

  • 0

Two children killed, a third is critically injured, in Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield County fire officials have identified the two children killed in a house fire earlier this week. The cause is still under investigation.

Cody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in the early Monday morning fire at a home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just east of Chippenham Parkway near the city line.

Another child and woman are still in critical condition, according to a press release from Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman. A man is in stable condition.

Five people lived in the home, the spokesman Lt. Kenny Miller said Monday.

The fire's cause is still under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the statement said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Seven minutes later, they arrived as flames were shooting through the second-floor windows.

The home was a total loss, Mitchell said.

It is the second residential fire with multiple fatalities in Chesterfield this year.

Separate Go Fund Me pages have been created to help the blended family with medical and burial costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-slayton-family-after-a-tragic-fire?utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unknown&amp;utm_campaign=comms_l4bs+help-the-slayton-family-after-a-tragic-fire and https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-cody-liam-slayton?utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unknown&amp;utm_campaign=comms_l4bs+in-memory-of-cody-liam-slayton.

Each have raised more than $50,000 as of Wednesday.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest Biden win

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News