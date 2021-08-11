Children, 4 and 8, killed in Monday Chesterfield house fire identified

Chesterfield County fire officials have identified the two children killed in a house fire earlier this week. The cause is still under investigation.

Cody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in the early Monday morning fire at a home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just east of Chippenham Parkway near the city line.

Another child and woman are still in critical condition, according to a press release from Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman. A man is in stable condition.

Five people lived in the home, the spokesman Lt. Kenny Miller said Monday.

The fire's cause is still under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the statement said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Seven minutes later, they arrived as flames were shooting through the second-floor windows.

The home was a total loss, Mitchell said.

It is the second residential fire with multiple fatalities in Chesterfield this year.