Children find parents dead in Henrico home two days before Thanksgiving
Children arrived at a Henrico County home Tuesday night to find both of their parents dead in what police are calling a domestic-related incident.

They made the discovery just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and immediately called for help, prompting a large response from EMS and police in the 4900 block of Merlin Lane in a neighborhood near Glen Allen High School.

The deceased were identified as Carol Ann Hudson, 53, and Gregory Allan Hudson, 57.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Noah at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

