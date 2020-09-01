Children of late Henrico school board member and police officer deny wrongdoing, seek dismissal of lawsuit

All four of the children and the police officer named as a defendant filed motions last week asking U.S. District Judge David Novak to dismiss the suit.

In addition to Judge Marshall, the defendants are Robert Marshall of Glen Allen; Brenda Marshall Thompson of Sandston; Andrea Marshall Voehringer of West Chester, Pa.; and T.W. Holmes, an officer with the Henrico Division of Police.

The judge's lawyers wrote: "Plaintiff brings this spiteful and inflammatory complaint against Watson Marshall’s children because they chose to believe their father’s allegations of abuse and neglect ultimately leading to his death. While it is all too common for perpetrators of domestic abuse to blame their victims and those who support them, it is entirely unacceptable to allow them to use the court system for unwarranted retaliation and vengeance.

"This Court should not tolerate the plaintiff’s vindictive and baseless lawsuit and should dismiss the Complaint against John Marshall," they argued to Novak.

Cynthia Marshall's lawyer, Victor Glasberg, declined to comment on the children's allegations and said his client would be filing a response on Sept. 11.

Watson Marshall divorced his first wife in 2014 and in 2015 married Cynthia Marshall and moved into her home in Henrico.