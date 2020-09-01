Children of late Henrico school board member and police officer deny wrongdoing, seek dismissal of lawsuit

The adult children of former Henrico County School Board member Watson M. "Bubba" Marshall contend that his second wife, who is suing them alleging rights violations, committed elder abuse against their father.
Marshall, a longtime area lawyer who died at age 80 in 2018, married Cynthia Advani Marshall, 60, in 2015 after divorcing his wife of 58 years, the mother of his four children.
In June, Cynthia Marshall filed suit against the children — one of whom is Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall — and a Henrico police officer, accusing them of conspiring to kick her out of her own home in the middle of the night, among other allegations.
In responses filed in federal court, the defendants denied any improprieties and maintain that Cynthia Marshall was upset because she believed they supported their father's claim that she had "committed elder abuse and neglect leading to his starvation and malnutrition, repeated hospitalizations, and eventual death."
"Put simply, the only material allegations against defendant John Marshall are that he is a sitting judge in the Henrico County Circuit Court and the son of Watson Marshall, whom he loved and supported despite choices Watson Marshall may have made that resulted in pain to their family. None of these allegations serves as a factual basis for a federal civil rights lawsuit," wrote lawyers for the judge last week.
All four of the children and the police officer named as a defendant filed motions last week asking U.S. District Judge David Novak to dismiss the suit.
In addition to Judge Marshall, the defendants are Robert Marshall of Glen Allen; Brenda Marshall Thompson of Sandston; Andrea Marshall Voehringer of West Chester, Pa.; and T.W. Holmes, an officer with the Henrico Division of Police.
The judge's lawyers wrote: "Plaintiff brings this spiteful and inflammatory complaint against Watson Marshall’s children because they chose to believe their father’s allegations of abuse and neglect ultimately leading to his death. While it is all too common for perpetrators of domestic abuse to blame their victims and those who support them, it is entirely unacceptable to allow them to use the court system for unwarranted retaliation and vengeance.
"This Court should not tolerate the plaintiff’s vindictive and baseless lawsuit and should dismiss the Complaint against John Marshall," they argued to Novak.
Cynthia Marshall's lawyer, Victor Glasberg, declined to comment on the children's allegations and said his client would be filing a response on Sept. 11.
Watson Marshall divorced his first wife in 2014 and in 2015 married Cynthia Marshall and moved into her home in Henrico.
Cynthia Marshall's allegations center on activities in July 2018 while Watson was ill and being treated at VCU Medical Center. The suit accuses the defendants of improperly obtaining an emergency court order removing her from her home for four days while items belonging to her and her late husband were removed without police supervision.
It alleges unconstitutional eviction, seizure of Cynthia Marshall’s property and intentional infliction of emotional distress and asks for unspecified actual and punitive damages.
An allegedly improperly obtained emergency protective order sought by the children with the help of police was a pretext to get her out of the house so the children could take what they wanted, the suit claims. Three police officers showed up at her door at 11 p.m. on July 26, 2018, and she was ordered out of her Henrico home, according to the complaint.
The emergency protective order was unnecessary, the suit contends, because a divorce petition — filed on Watson Marshall’s behalf while he was in the hospital — that would have protected the parties and their property was pending in circuit court. It would have allowed Watson Marshall or his agent to remove his personal property from the residence, according to the suit.
Judge Marshall's response states that in the spring of 2017, his father told him that he wanted to leave Cynthia Marshall and move out of their home and asked his son for help in finding a new place to live.
"Shortly thereafter, Watson Marshall’s children and grandchildren were not permitted to see him without Cynthia Marshall present. In late June 2018, Watson Marshall was admitted to the hospital for 10 days and "was treated for conditions relating to starvation and dehydration."
He was readmitted in July 2018, says the family.
"Despite Watson Marshall’s request to see his children and family, Cynthia Marshall instructed the VCU Hospital staff not to allow him to receive visitors or phone calls and she placed a handmade 'no visitors' sign on his hospital door.
Watson Marshall succeeded in contacting his children, attorney, and health care providers for help, according to John Marshall's motion to dismiss.
Robert Marshall's response alleges that his father "was being abused by the plaintiff and felt unsafe with her." Watson Marshall wanted to revoke Cynthia Marshall's advanced medical directive and power of attorney and appoint his children in her place, said Robert Marshall in his motion.
Watson Marshall also wanted a divorce from Cynthia Marshall, and a complaint was filed in Henrico County Circuit Court, says Robert Marshall's motion.
The children contend that the emergency protective order was necessary, properly obtained and that Cynthia Marshall had the right to challenge it but did not do so. The order allowed them to enter their father's home to obtained marital property jointly owned by Watson and Cynthia Marshall.
(804) 649-6340