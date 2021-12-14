Circuit judge seeking reappointment faces scrutiny for not sitting regularly in Colonial Heights

Judge Lynn S. Brice of Virginia's 12th judicial circuit has come under scrutiny after state legislators were informed that she is not consistently appearing in Colonial Heights Circuit Court to preside over the city's criminal docket, missing 34 of 63 scheduled court days from May through December.
During judicial interviews held Friday by the General Assembly's two courts and judiciary committees, state Sen. Joe Morrissey questioned Brice — who serves both Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights in the 12th circuit — about allegations forwarded to him by Colonial Heights Circuit Court Clerk Stacy Stafford that Brice has showed up for court only four times in the past three months and has created a "toxic" work environment.
From May 3 through the end of December, Brice will have presided only 29 times out of 63 assigned court days, according to figures Morrissey was provided by the clerk. The December numbers include days that Brice will sit during this month, the lawmaker said.
Morrissey told Brice during her public interview before committee members that he talked with Stafford about a dozen times over the past three months and she was in tears, saying, "I've never had to make a call like this in 30 years. We don't have a judge sitting here in Colonial Heights. We have a very crowded docket in this court ... and Judge Brice won't come down. And [Stafford] said it has caused a very difficult situation in her jurisdiction."
Brice responded that she was very disappointed and saddened to hear that, but indicated the scheduling of cases in Colonial Heights is inefficient and that she must balance her time between circuit courts in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.
Colonial Heights "does not have a high case load, yet they were being allocated a couple of days each and every week" for criminal matters, Brice added.
Brice said she asked the clerk to more efficiently schedule cases to make better use of her time as a judge. As it stands now, Brice said, she typically hears only one or two cases scheduled in the morning, and then after a two-or-three hour wait, hears several additional cases in the afternoon.
If all the cases were scheduled together in the morning, Brice said she could be "more efficient with my time and do other cases in my primary jurisdiction [of Chesterfield] in the afternoon." But the judge said "there was a lot of resistance" to that suggestion.
"I was told to go to lunch for a couple of hours, I was told to watch the TV in chambers," Brice said. "And I very frankly told her, that's not what I'm being paid for. And it got contentious."
"I'm sorry she's upset," Brice added. "We've tried to talk it through. She feels that [I] should be there on those days come heck or high water. But as I've tried to explain, I feel it's my duty to balance the docket and sit where I'm needed, and to efficiently process cases."
In figures provided to Morrissey from the clerk, Brice was in court 5 out of 6 assigned days in May; 3 out of 9 days in June; 6 out of 7 days in July; 6 out of 10 days in August; 5 out of 7 days in September; 2 out of 7 days in October; 1 out of 9 days in November; and will sit only 1 day out of 8 in December.
Brice was assigned to sit in Colonial Heights beginning Jan. 1 but was on extended medical leave from Jan. 1 through May 3. She told Morrissey at the outset of last week's interview that she had healed from an injury and was "feeling well."
Stafford, who has been with the court for three decades, told Morrissey that her working relationship with the judge "had simply become untenable." In Brice's absence, substitute judges have been used on eight days, other 12th circuit judges have covered four days and "17 days were closed out by Judge Brice," Morrissey said.
Reached Tuesday, Stafford declined to comment on the matter.
Brice, who is seeking a second eight-year term on the circuit court bench, noted in her comments before legislators the workload differences between Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. She said a grand jury in Chesterfield issued 450 indictments during its last term, in contrast to only 39 issued by a grand jury in Colonial Heights.
"So I wholeheartedly tell you, I'm meeting the needs of that jurisdiction," Brice told Morrissey. "I was there last week and scheduling cases in January."
Following Brice's appearance, Morrissey queried 12th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Edward Robbins Jr., who also is up for reappointment, about the conflict in Colonial Heights and whether he determines which of the circuit's six judges will handle the city's case load.
Robbins said that duty traditionally has been rotated among his colleagues for a two-year stint, and the judge assigned is given the option of working solely in Colonial Heights or splitting their time between both localities.
The judge said when he was assigned to Colonial Heights after being appointed to the circuit court bench in 2014, he opted to only handle the city's docket, "to facilitate making sure there was a judge in Colonial Heights every week."
"Frankly sometimes the dockets were fairly light, and sometimes they were fairly heavy," Robbins said. "But there has to be somebody there, because pre-trials are going on, search warrants [are being requested] — there's any number of needs for the clerk to have somebody present. So I felt like, I was assigned to be there for two days, so I went for two days, and whatever was, there was."
Robbins said he gave Brice the choice of options and she elected to continue with a Chesterfield docket while also serving part-time in Colonial Heights.
"So that has, I guess, overlapped," Robbins said. "So what happens is, if there is not a full docket that exists in Colonial Heights, my understanding is that that judge will then sit in Chesterfield. I'm certain that creates some issues but my job as chief judge frankly is to assign the caseload and I assigned [it] to Judge Brice ... and [she's] responsible for all of it. And she in turn makes the decisions that she believes is appropriate to managing that docket."
Morrissey then asked Robbins, as chief judge, whether he feels he has any control over the situation in Colonial Heights. "My question is, do you realize the disservice this does to the citizens of Colonial Heights?" Morrissey said. "If a judge won't serve?"
Robbins said his response to the problem has been to "make myself as available as I can" when a judge is needed in Colonial Heights, and he's also asked available retired judges to assist with the docket when he can't preside in the city.
"So I personally go down there, and my instructions with Ms. Stafford are: You can assign me anything you want. The people need to be served. I think the number of times I've been to Colonial Heights exceeds that of my colleague."
Brice on Friday was also queried about her Judicial Performance Evaluation, or JPE, which was established by the General Assembly as a mechanism for judge self-improvement and a source of information for legislators in the reappointment of judges. Judges are evaluated by attorneys and others who appear before them.
Of the 50 judges up for reappointment, Brice was listed 45th with an overall score of 81.3 for an evaluation that spanned five years, and scored low in the categories of patience, courtesy, respect, fairness and impartiality, Morrissey said. Her scores in knowledge of the law and faithfulness to the law were below average, he added.
Brice responded that she was disappointed in her scores, "but I think my scores in knowledge of the law, diligence and faithfulness to the law — to me were all high."
Cleo Powell, a justice of the Virginia Supreme Court who serves as chair of the Judicial Performance Evaluation Advisory Committee, sent out a memorandum earlier this year that emphasized that the JPE program does not rank judges’ evaluations nor does it encourage the General Assembly to do so. In a document Powell attached that outlines the evaluation program for legislators to understand its methods, it states that “each judge’s evaluation is unique and is not directly comparable to other judges'" evaluation reports.
