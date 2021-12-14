Circuit judge seeking reappointment faces scrutiny for not sitting regularly in Colonial Heights

Brice responded that she was very disappointed and saddened to hear that, but indicated the scheduling of cases in Colonial Heights is inefficient and that she must balance her time between circuit courts in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights "does not have a high case load, yet they were being allocated a couple of days each and every week" for criminal matters, Brice added.

Brice said she asked the clerk to more efficiently schedule cases to make better use of her time as a judge. As it stands now, Brice said, she typically hears only one or two cases scheduled in the morning, and then after a two-or-three hour wait, hears several additional cases in the afternoon.

If all the cases were scheduled together in the morning, Brice said she could be "more efficient with my time and do other cases in my primary jurisdiction [of Chesterfield] in the afternoon." But the judge said "there was a lot of resistance" to that suggestion.

"I was told to go to lunch for a couple of hours, I was told to watch the TV in chambers," Brice said. "And I very frankly told her, that's not what I'm being paid for. And it got contentious."