Citizen volunteers 'get off the sidelines' to help Chesterfield police vet officer-recruits in post-George Floyd era

Veronica Brown, who also was selected to vet officers, said she initially questioned whether the extensive screening was worth giving her time as a volunteer.

"When I started jumping through the hoops I said, 'Oh, I'm not sure I'm going to be able to do this,'" said Brown, 73, a retired educator and school administrator. "But I'll tell you, it was a valuable experience. Because once you go through all the different little requirements, then you have a chance to see what happens with a candidate who's going to be a police officer. It sort of gives you a more balanced perspective."

Katz said some people had a negative reaction to the volunteer screening process, saying, "you don't need to know this information about me."

"And I'm like, 'Yeah I do - we're asking this information of the people who we're entrusting to be police officers. Why wouldn't we ask for that information of people who are asking to help us vet police officers?'" Katz said. "I think we had some people that just wanted to be tapped on the shoulder and say, 'Here, you are given the power to vet our officers without having to establish that them themselves have walked the walk.'"

Katz said the department needs to ensure the volunteers are socially responsible, mentally fit and of high character.