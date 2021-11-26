Citizen volunteers 'get off the sidelines' to help Chesterfield police vet officer-recruits in post-George Floyd era

Longtime Chesterfield County resident Brenda Hicks was so disturbed by George Floyd's killing during an encounter with Minneapolis police last year, it caused her to give serious thought to law enforcement on a local level. What was her community's police department doing to ensure that something like Floyd's death didn't occur here?
Instead of taking to the streets and protesting, Hicks became involved in a unique and carefully structured process that she believes will have a greater impact: Directly helping Chesterfield police screen and select new officers for the force.
"To be honest with you, I got involved at a time when it was very, very tough for me," said Hicks, 60, an official with a local non-profit housing agency. "I'm African American and just having that George Floyd thing play over and over again - it was like, how could that possibly happen? And I just wanted to make sure that it never happened in the community that I lived in."
Hicks' decision to "get off the sidelines" coincided with an initiative that Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz launched less than a year after Floyd's death that triggered nationwide protests and intense public scrutiny of police use-of-force incidents. The new screening program allows citizen volunteers an opportunity to have "more of a say in what's happening in their police department," Katz said.
If residents are willing to submit to the same rigorous background check process that police recruits go through, they can participate in panel interviews of officer candidates, review name-redacted reports of applicants' background investigations and then vote - yea or nay - on a candidate. The process, with the volunteers' substantive input, ultimately will select the officers that patrol their county's neighborhoods.
Hicks was one of eight volunteers who made the cut, and she helped screen and select a group of 24 police recruits and pre-certified officers from other agencies seeking employment in Chesterfield. The 12 recruits began their basic training on Nov. 1. Ten officers seeking to transfer to Chesterfield began their orientation on the same date.
Hicks says the department took her seriously, and she's convinced her contributions were given equal weight to those police officials who worked alongside her in the selection process. She described herself as an "equal influencer."
Hicks said she gained a greater appreciation for what police do - she called it a blend of social work with serve and protect - and the selection process used to vigorously scrub the pool of candidates. Hicks also rode with a young officer while he was on patrol and was struck by his level of maturity and sense of duty.
"It was healing for me to be part of the process," Hicks said. "It gave me relief that I knew where I lived there is a genuine effort being made to make certain that everybody in our community feels served and protected."
In a sense, the panel of volunteers selected to assist police in screening officer candidates is Katz's answer to a "civilian review board," which some localities have empaneled to review officer use-of-force incidents and make binding disciplinary decisions.
In October 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill passed during a special General Assembly session that empowers localities to create civilian law enforcement review boards with the authority to investigate police agencies, issue subpoenas and take disciplinary action against officers.
Katz said he didn't launch his initiative as a defense against a civilian review board being established in Chesterfield. But he doesn't hide his disdain for such panels, which for the most part are universally scorned by law enforcement for usurping a police agency's chain of command when it comes to use-of-force policy and officer discipline.
"A citizens review board doesn't make any sense," Katz said. "You've got people who don't know how to do the job, who have never done the job," making decisions on how police should operate.
"In many respects, we have police recruits coming into the academy who have never been punched in the face - and these are police recruits," the chief said. "So am I really, legitimately, going to have members of our community who also have not engaged in any violence sit back and evaluate people who have? It doesn't make any sense."
The chief said he believes there's "compelling public interest in how strong and ethical public safety work is being done" in communities. But Katz said that's why localities such as Chesterfield have governing bodies who conduct nationwide searches to select a police chief "that they believe will run the department in a way that reflects their constituents needs."
"So in a sense, the [Chesterfield Board of Supervisors] has already appointed oversight of the police department," Katz added. "I'm a professional law enforcement officer with 30 years of experience. Why would we have the same board identify people that don't do the job, and have them pontificate that they know how to the job better than the people actually doing it?"
The department, Katz said, is interested in "embracing and engaging" county residents who want a law enforcement agency that "reflects their values and their will." The volunteers selected to help vet officers "have a vested interest in not only saying they want a partnership with police, but are actually doing something about that," Katz said.
Becoming a police volunteer requires a sizeable commitment. Residents must complete a 34-page background application that asks probing questions about their lifestyle, work and family history, finances and even criminal activity they might have engaged in long ago - such a drunk driving, drug use or petty theft - but for which they were never charged.
They must undergo a broad background investigation and interview, take a polygraph examination, undergo a psychological assessment and be interviewed by a panel of department commanders.
"They reviewed my entire life....from the time I was in high school," Hicks said. "So I had to expose myself for them."
Veronica Brown, who also was selected to vet officers, said she initially questioned whether the extensive screening was worth giving her time as a volunteer.
"When I started jumping through the hoops I said, 'Oh, I'm not sure I'm going to be able to do this,'" said Brown, 73, a retired educator and school administrator. "But I'll tell you, it was a valuable experience. Because once you go through all the different little requirements, then you have a chance to see what happens with a candidate who's going to be a police officer. It sort of gives you a more balanced perspective."
Katz said some people had a negative reaction to the volunteer screening process, saying, "you don't need to know this information about me."
"And I'm like, 'Yeah I do - we're asking this information of the people who we're entrusting to be police officers. Why wouldn't we ask for that information of people who are asking to help us vet police officers?'" Katz said. "I think we had some people that just wanted to be tapped on the shoulder and say, 'Here, you are given the power to vet our officers without having to establish that them themselves have walked the walk.'"
Katz said the department needs to ensure the volunteers are socially responsible, mentally fit and of high character.
"I also wanted to make sure that they have a deep understanding of the process we go through to hire members of the police department," Katz said. "And to a person they were shocked. They couldn't believe we vet our officers the way that we did. They have a first-hand appreciation for how arduous that process is."
After the officer vetting program was announced in March, 89 people expressed interest but only 12 returned their background check packets. Of those, eight people - all women, four Black women and four white women - were selected as volunteers. Their ages range from 38 and 73, and four are retired. Three men and one woman didn't make the cut, according to police.
Shedrick McCall, an associate professor of psychology at Virginia State University, is member of the Chesterfield Collaborative for Equal Justice, a county group that formed in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing.
A citizens review board was one of six policy demands the collaborative made to Katz last summer. The chief told them he "doesn't do demands" but if presented with ideas "we can explore those together." He agreed to many of the group's proposals but flatly rejected establishing a review panel.
"I kind of understood what he was saying," McCall said. "That it would be hard for an outsider - a citizen - to discipline police when they don't know the intricacies of the job."
Nevertheless, "we definitely believe it's a thing that should happen," McCall said. "I think sometimes you do need those outsiders that kind of give [an issue] a different lens."
McCall said he respects Katz and his open-door approach to policing and establishing community partnerships, "but at the same time the community just wants to know what's going on. Since he's been chief, to my knowledge, a lot of these [use of force issues] are not happening on his watch. However, he's not going to be the chief forever."
McCall said citizen volunteers helping to screen prospective police officers is "kind of a good compromise" because it gives residents a voice in who the department hires.
"I think it's a great idea to have more diversity [in the process]," he said. "It's like I told the chief. Sometimes people don't know what they don't know. It's like that on both sides. So if the department brings outsiders in - citizens - and let them talk to police, maybe they'll find out some things they don't know."
McCall also believes the department should relax its requirements for those citizens who wish to assist with the hiring process. "In a way, you could say they're still picking the same people they want to pick," he said. "I don't think a person needs to [have their background examined] in depth just to sit on an interview panel. They're not trying to work for them, just assist them."
Police may have learned something they didn't know from Brown, the 73-year-old retired Fairfax County high school teacher and principal who moved to Chesterfield about a year ago. She signed up to be a volunteer because she wanted to get involved in "this whole idea of policing because it's so controversial now."
Her goal? "To try to be a voice of reason."
During the course of her participation she spoke up - and the department listened and took notes - about her experience in communicating effectively as an educator and how it could be applied to police work - particularly during traffic stops when emotions can run high and things can go terribly wrong in an instant.
"My biggest question was how do you deal with those people that just don't seem to have the mental capacity to understand what you're saying?" Brown asked police.
The department showed the volunteers a video of a traffic stop, which officials described as one of the most dangerous tasks of an officer. As an educator, Brown noted that she has dealt with children in volatile situations, and "you can give them instructions but they never process them. They may hear you but because they've got some emotional things going on, they never process it."
In training new recruits, Brown recommended that police step up their communication skills that would take into account an officer's tone of voice, choice of words and body language. "You don't want to lower your standards and you don't want to take unnecessary chances, but you just have to see that human side," she explained.
Department officials paid heed to her experience, telling Brown they'd be looking more closely at the communication issue in terms of conveying a first impression.
"I felt like I really contributed something," Brown said. "And going through the process, I learned some new things. I also got rid of some sort of archaic or outdated thinking about what's valuable, or what's possible for police officers to do."
(804) 649-6450