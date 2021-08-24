City announces $500,000 grant for gun violence prevention targeting middle school students

The city has received a $500,000 grant for a gun violence prevention program aimed at middle school students who are likely to pick up a weapon in the future, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday.

Forty middle schoolers from Martin Luther King Jr. and River City, the former Elkhardt-Thompson, will be selected for the program and given a stipend to participate. These students haven’t engaged in violent behavior, but show key indicators that make it likely, according to the city officials who announced the grant Tuesday. The amount of the stipend has not been announced.

The targeted children are "over-age" meaning they are 15 or 16 years old whereas most middle school students are 14 or younger, and have either witnessed gun violence firsthand or have a sibling who has committed gun violence.

"They tend to have a lot of these characteristics that the CDC identifies as risk factors for gun violence engagement," said Eva Colen, a senior policy advisor for Stoney's administration in the Office of Children and Families. "But also because they tend not to be interested in other middle school programing. When you're 15, 16, you might not really want to go to a dance class with some 12- and 13-year-olds. We're trying to find age appropriate, relative and responsive programming."