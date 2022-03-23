City Council committee wants more time before approving civilian oversight for Richmond police

A City Council committee requested more time to discuss an ordinance that would establish an oversight body for the Richmond Police Department.

The Governmental Operations standing committee on Wednesday continued until next month a paper introduced by Mayor Levar Stoney's administration after members of a council-appointed task force, as well as members of the public, criticized the proposal, saying it ignored recommendations from the task force.

Several council members said during and after the meeting that they needed more information, from police and others, and time to get up to speed on the competing proposals that each call for the creation of a Civilian Review Board, but widely differ on the board's scope and authority. Council members don't appear to favor either proposal, as is.

"This was never going to be a quick process," said Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the 2nd voter district in the city's North Central area. "I worry that if the goal of a CRB is to create more trust, and what has been put out isn't trusted, it's just a nonstarter."

Stoney's proposal also received push back on Wednesday from the city's inspector general, Jim Osuna, who said he was never consulted by the mayor's office, which called for a full-time staff member to assist the board and be housed in his office. Osuna said he's supportive of anything that provides more transparency, but worries there could be conflicts if it falls under his purview.

"The first I got wind of this was last Tuesday when it came out in the media," Osuna told the committee. "I think I would have a little more input had I been included in conversations and made sure we were comfortable with it before, and given it a better look, better analysis on it."

On Tuesday, during the council's Public Safety committee, which also discussed the paper, members were provided a side-by-side comparison of what is recommended in the ordinance versus by the task force.

"While some of the comparisons made in the table suggest similarity, the two are quite different upon closer examination," said Eli Coston, who co-chaired the task force, in an email to council members in which they provided their own analysis of the two recommendations. "Moreover, there are inaccuracies in the table as they relate to the task force recommendations."

Both the administration and the task force recommended that board members be compensated, be Richmond residents, and have no immediate ties to law enforcement, which is mandated by state law. Each agreed that the board should have the power to subpoena testimony and documents, and recommend policy changes.

But that's where the similarities appear to end.

Stoney's ordinance calls for a seven-member board; the task force suggests 11 members.

The mayor's nine-page paper keeps in place the current complaint and investigation procedures into allegations of officer misconduct that already occurs within the department, adding a layer of oversight at the end of that process.

As envisioned in Stoney's ordinance, the board would review only the most serious investigations completed by the Richmond Police Department's Internal Affairs unit. It could investigate further, if the board deemed it necessary, by hiring outside investigators or subpoenaing testimony. Then, the board could recommend disciplinary action or policy changes to the police chief, but the ultimate decision is left up to him.

Whereas, the task force calls for an entirely new office with a staff of investigators who would investigate all complaints against officers separately from the Internal Affairs unit. Based on that investigation, the CRB, not the police chief, would discipline officers if they are found to have done something wrong.

The administration recommend a single full-time staff member to support the board, while the task force called for an executive director, at least five investigators, outside legal counsel, an auditor, a policy analyst, a mediator and other support staff.

Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, from the 3rd district in Northside, said during Wednesday's meeting that the task force's proposal included "a whole lot of staff that we don’t have."

"That's not happening," said Councilwoman Kristen M. Nye, who represent the 4th district in the city's southwest, after Wednesday's meeting.

The administration said it based a budget, $204,199, on what the task force initially requested and the council approved for FY2022. But that figure was only a partial-year figure to get the board up and running this year, and only one-sixth of the recommended $1.2 million budget from the task force.

The mayor's proposal closely matches recommendations suggested by William Pelfrey Jr. — a professor at VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs with expertise on policing, whom the administration hired as a consultant. Pelfrey said the board is similar to most across the country.

But detractors said Pelfrey's analysis lacked the community input that the task force elicited during months of public meetings and direct outreach.

"It lost the humanity of it," said Keisha Cummings, a community activist, who spoke during a public comment period on Wednesday. "It lacked human experience. I'm telling you that in under-resourced areas, people are treated inhumanely and unprofessionally by police."

Maggie Anderson, the mayor's chief of staff, emphasized the ordinance's compliance with a state law that passed during a 2020 special session of the General Assembly following months of civil unrest where demonstrators called for more oversight and accountability for police. But it only partially incorporates a few of the new authorities granted to CRBs by the legislature, which is more in line with what the task force recommended.

The mayor's proposal is fully supported by Chief Gerald Smith, who has been critical of the task force. Under the mayor's proposal, Smith would get to appoint one member to the board — the mayor would appoint three, as would city council. The task force recommended city council appoint all members.

Officials from the department provided the Public Safety committee an overview of its Internal Affairs process on Tuesday, which several council members said they were unfamiliar with and asked the department to present again at its next Organizational Development meeting, which all nine council members attend.

Deputy Police Chief Victoria Pearson said Smith supports the "review" envisioned in the mayor's proposal, rather than the oversight of the task force.

"In no point are we supporting this because we feel that RPD has failed in this responsibility to the community or to our employees," Pearson said Tuesday. "It is because we recognize the call to transparency and accountability and we do not back away from it."

But officers within the department say the current process isn't working. Brendan Leavy, president of RCOP, an organization that represents most of the department's rank-and-file members, said he is "all in favor for a civilian review board if they would be able to help expedite these ridiculous internal affairs processes that we have going on right now."

Leavy said he currently has an open investigation against him, which he called long-overdue and bogus.

On Tuesday, the Public Safety committee voted to recommend approval of the paper to the full City Council on Monday, when a public hearing was planned. But council members present Wednesday agreed that they would likely vote during their informal meeting to continue the matter.