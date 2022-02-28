City Council plans to enact civilian oversight of RPD, but how it will look remains unclear after hearing second CRB proposal from administration

Richmond appears poised to create a civilian review board for its police, but what it will look like is still up in the air after City Council heard on Monday of an alternative plan for oversight backed by Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration.

Stoney hired William Pelfrey Jr., a professor at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs with national renown and expertise on policing, to make recommendations as a counterpoint to a proposal from a council-appointed task force. At odds on many points, both plans agree on one primary premise: Richmond should have a civilian review board.

“There is clearly agreement from our task force, from our community, from the administration, that this is a model and a method that we drive to see put into place in our city,” said Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents Richmond’s 7th District.

Newbille said the council would begin as soon as possible, working collaboratively with administration to discuss the form and function of the board.

More than five months ago, the council heard recommendations from the task force it created following the civil unrest in 2020 over police brutality. If enacted, the civilian review board and new city office envisioned by the task force would be one of the most expansive in the country with a $1.2 million budget and the ability to investigate every complaint against officers. It would be independent of the police department and could compel testimony, audit police data, suggest changes to the department’s policies and budget, and punish officers.

While considered in the 28-page report submitted by Pelfrey, the task force’s recommendations, outlined in a separate 35-page report, were largely disregarded.

”What the task force recommended was ambitious,” Pelfrey said in an interview ahead of Monday’s presentation. He told City Council on Monday that the department doesn’t have a track record of abuse allegations, or federal oversight like a consent decree, an agreement between a police agency and the Justice Department, usually enacted due to repeated constitutional violations.

This civilian review board would represent one of the most powerful or authoritative in the nation. “I’m not sure that’s justified,” Pelfrey said responding to the task force’s recommendations. “I think that if Richmond was New Orleans, or Detroit, or St. Louis, or Portland, with a long history of police abuse, and federal suits directed towards police regarding overuse of authority or deaths in custody, then the scale of a CRB would be different. But that’s not Richmond.”

Pelfrey’s pared-back CRB is in line with similarly-situated cities, he said, and would essentially review only the most serious complaints: deaths or serious injuries sustained in custody or during an encounter with police and police shootings. And its review would come after an investigation conducted by the police department’s Internal Affairs unit. If an additional investigation was warranted, the CRB could then hire someone outside the department to do so.

“I guess it just doesn’t sound to me like the CRB is, in my view, independent if it’s only reviewing things forwarded from the internal affairs. So that gives me pause,” said Councilmember Katherine Jordan, of the 2nd District, said.

Pelfrey responded by saying that’s how the vast majority of CRBs operate, outside of those operating with federal oversight, which are required to review every complaint, as the task force suggested for Richmond. Jordan said she hoped there could be some middle ground found.

“We don’t want things to get worse before stronger oversight is implemented,” said Eli Coston, one of the task force’s leaders, after Monday’s meeting. “Yes, we were ambitious... We did want this to be a model for what civilian oversight could look like.”

Coston is an assistant professor at VCU in the department of gender, sexuality and women’s studies, and has done extensive research on policing data and Richmond police’s use-of-force incidents as part of Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project, which has been calling for civilian oversight for years.

“In the months since our recommendations were released, Charlottesville and Virginia Beach have strengthened their models of oversight, and these changes have generally aligned with what the Task Force recommended for Richmond,” Coston said in a letter to council responding to Pelfrey’s report. “In fact, the discontent with ineffective models of oversight in both of these places alongside concerns we heard from citizens in Richmond about the potential harms of ineffective models were key to our decision-making in this regard.”

Pelfrey also recommended limited subpoena authority, which is the ability to compel evidence and testimony. It is the one power that the task force, City Council, Stoney, and even Police Chief Gerald Smith, have endorsed because it is widely accepted as the “teeth” that make civilian oversight effective. The ability to make binding disciplinary decisions was exceedingly rare, Pelfrey found.

Pelfrey had said he was surprised the city didn’t already have a civilian review board.

“Richmond should have one,” he said. “It just fosters trust, it enhances public perception of the police, and given the history of the police-community relationship, particularly over the past two years, anything that fosters police trust is an important thing.”

Pelfrey was a member of Stoney’s task force to “Re-imagine Public Safety,” which was formed amid the unrest in 2020 and recommended the creation of a civilian oversight board with subpoena power. He has also been consulted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch for stories on use-of-force incidents and other police matters. He was paid $3,600 for his report, according to the mayor’s office.