 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coast Guard suspends search for Virginia fisherman after body found
0 Comments

Coast Guard suspends search for Virginia fisherman after body found

  • 0
Ambulance lights

PORTSMOUTH — The Coast Guard said Saturday that it has suspended its search for a missing 70-year-old fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay after authorities found a body that matched his description.

The fisherman had been reported overdue Thursday afternoon.

The body with the matching description was found at 9:15 a.m. by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. Authorities didn’t immediately confirm that the body was the missing fisherman.

Searchers from the Coast Guard included a boat crew from Station Milford Haven in Virginia and aircraft from Elizabeth City, N.C.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News