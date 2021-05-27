Collaboration or confrontation? First CRB task force meeting with Richmond police chief runs gamut

"We’re getting that together and we’re going to be reaching out to you to get on your calendar so that we can present that to the board in your entirety," Smith said.

He also asserted that the department had "reached out to the board a few times."

At Wednesday's meeting, Bill Pantele, a former city council member and an attorney for the Richmond Coalition of Police, RCOP, introduced himself, saying "the patrol officer’s association is here listening and happy to help."

As the discussion turned to the potential powers the eventual board will have — a discussion that has been ongoing for weeks — Smith rankled at the idea of it having the authority to fire him or his officers.

"If [officers] are listening to this conversation, I know tomorrow I will be fielding a lot of concerns from a lot of officers out there that they're not hearing a collaborative effort being developed but a confrontational effort," Smith said. "I just know tomorrow my officers will be asking questions. They were already nervous about the process."

Coston, co-chair of the task force and a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said that to be successful, the task force needs to work with police, and more importantly, it wants to do so.