Colonial Heights police chief retires amid investigation of 'inappropriate behavior' while off duty

Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries retired last week after 15 years at the helm, just under a month after he was placed on administrative leave by the city manager following allegations of "inappropriate behavior" while off duty.

At the request of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, City Manager Douglas Smith on Wednesday provided a copy of an email he received from Faries on March 30, which "indicated he is going to retire from the City" with his last full day in office on March 31.

"Please allow this email as my notice to retire after serving the City of Colonial Heights since August 23rd, 1989," Faries wrote. "Effective April 1st, 2022. Thank you."

Asked to make a statement about Faries' departure, Smith said, "Thank you to Chief Faries for his many years of service to the City of Colonial Heights."

Faries announced his retirement amid an ongoing Virginia State Police investigation requested by Colonial Heights officials into what state police described last month as "allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity" by Faries. Police declined to elaborate on the specific nature of the allegations.

Smith referred questions to state police when asked whether city officials have been briefed on the status of the investigation. Contacted Wednesday, a state police spokesperson was checking on where the investigation stood but didn't immediately have an answer.

Faries could not be reached for comment.

Asked whether a decision has been made about Faries' replacement, Smith said the city administration will be posting the police chief position for interested parties to submit applications.

Early last month, Smith issued a statement that Faries, who has been with the department since 1989 and its chief for 15 years, was placed on leave March 2. At the time, Smith declined to say why Faries was placed on leave and whether he would be paid during the duration of his absence.

"With this being a personnel-related matter, no additional information is being provided at this time," Smith wrote in the statement. He appointed Maj. Robert Ruxer acting chief of the department "until further notice."