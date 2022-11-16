Colonial Heights store that sold accused UVa shooter guns has history with ATF, records show

It was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect in the horrific shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday, attempted to buy a gun.
In 2018, staff at Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights would not sell him a handgun, as he was underage. In 2021, Jones tried to buy a $489 rifle, an M&P 15, with a 25-round capacity, but he failed a mandatory FBI background check.
But seven months later, Dance’s Sporting Goods legally sold Jones two guns – a Glock and an AR-15 rifle, according to a statement released Wednesday by Marlon Dance, the store’s owner.
Law enforcement officials have not explicitly linked the guns bought at Dance’s Sporting Goods to the guns used in Sunday’s shooting, in which three students on a bus were killed.
But records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms indicate that the business has been on the agency’s radar for years. The documents show seven violations, enough to qualify for a warning conference with ATF staff. The ATF has also classified the store as “Demand Letter 2," which means that more than 10 guns had been sold by the store and then directly used in a crime within three years of being purchased.
More recently, the shop was cited in a federal indictment of gun traffickers who had repeatedly visited the store in late 2019.
Court records show that a woman, Maria Fuentes, bought six pistols at the store six times in just three weeks, sometimes on back-to-back days. The guns were then transferred to another personr, Jesus Fuentes, a convicted felon, to be sold at profit, authorities said in court records.
Customers with clean criminal records can often easily procure firearms on behalf of others as a way to circumnavigate background checks. The buys are known as “straw purchases” and can fool some dealers, although gun dealers can deny sales if purchasers seem suspicious.
The loophole is not unique to Dance's. Straw purchasing is the most common channels for the trafficking of illegal guns.
The 2019 case showed it was among a slew of Virginia gun shops targeted by dealers, who also successfully bought guns at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops and nine other stores across the state. Dance’s, a 20,000-square-foot store with over 50 employees, was the most frequently visited by the traffickers.
The ATF inspection reports have been made available by Brady, a gun control advocacy organization that has repeatedly sued the ATF for the records since 2017. Currently, Brady’s records are current through 2018.
In January 2018, Dance’s Sporting Goods was flagged for twice selling receivers to an out-of-state resident, which is illegal under federal law.
Investigators issued a warning letter, noting that it was the third time the store had violated that same law. The report shows Dance’s store had sold to out-of-state residents in March 2014, as well as in August 2011. The store was also late to report some gun sales and failed to fully log personal information about buyers.
In a letter to Dance, the ATF found that his store met the criteria for a “Warning Conference,” but ultimately downgraded the action to a “Warning Letter.”
The #UVA shooter tried twice unsuccessfully to purchase guns in 2018 and 2021. He then purchased a pistol in July and a rifle in February of this year. pic.twitter.com/HJjjKDFU3b— Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) November 16, 2022
“The FFL stated they were not aware of the regulation — however, they now understand since the violation was thoroughly discussed by the" investigating officer, the report said. “Future compliance is expected.”
“We will stop selling to out-of-state residents and train employees,” Dance told ATF inspectors.
In response to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Mike Solomon, store manager at Dance’s Sporting Goods, issued the following statement:
“In the five years following the inspection, we have strived to improve our paperwork and have conducted significant training and implemented processes that will allow us to obtain a 100% paperwork error free inspection. Every firearms transfer is considered on its own merits and handled on an individual basis. Mr. Jones’s paperwork and the transfer were properly conducted and properly recorded for each of his transactions.”
Josh Scharff, legal counsel for Brady, said that gun dealers who qualify for a Warning Conference with ATF officials are among a minority. Across the country, less than 5% violate enough ATF laws to merit a conference, according to data released by the ATF.
In 2020, the Bureau’s Washington Division, which covers Virginia, escalated just 12 inspections into conferences out of a total of 184 inspections.
“I think there are red flags about this dealer’s ability to comply with the law,” said Scharff, regarding the ATF violations and the straw purchases. “Selling multiple guns in a small period of time, there’s a red flag there, too. Gun dealers are gatekeepers of the firearms that leave their store and go to the public. They are responsible.”
The shop was likely inspected again in 2018, given that investigators recommended a recall inspection a year later. Brady doesn’t have those inspection records available.
Marlon Dance said in a statement that the store was "saddened to learn of the tragic events that took place in Charlottesville" and will continue to "assist law enforcement as they attempt to make sense of this terrible tragedy."
Officials have not released information about a possible motive for Jones, who attended Petersburg High School and was taken into custody Monday in Henrico County after an extensive manhunt following the shootings. The UVa governing board on Wednesday held an emergency meeting to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel on the shootings and the investigation.
Solomon said that employees who sold Jones the two guns would have had no idea that he’d tried to buy guns previously.
“The employees did not have any doubts about selling the firearms to Mr. Jones or they would not have allowed the sale to be completed and firearms transferred,” Solomon said, adding that the store is vigilant about straw purchases. “Unfortunately, some criminals are extremely good and we are defrauded.”
