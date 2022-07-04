 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Times-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Brown Distributing
top story

Colorado man faces charges in Monday Chesterfield County pursuit

  • 0
Chesterfield County police

Chesterfield County police

 Chesterfield County police

A Colorado man is facing multiple charges in relation to fleeing from a Virginia State Police trooper on Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, a state trooper’s radar registered a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling at 90 mph in the posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 295 near the 7-mile marker in Prince George County, according to state police.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop with his emergency lights and sirens, but “the Toyota refused to stop and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed,” according to police. The Toyota was traveling northbound on I-295.

As the Toyota sped on I-295, at times surpassing 100 mph, it took Exit 15B to Route 10 toward Chester. As the sedan turned onto Meadowville Road, police said, it lost control and rammed into two troopers’ patrol vehicles in the 11500 block of Meadowville.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colo., then ran on foot before being apprehended by state police and taken into custody without further incident.

People are also reading…

The man was transferred to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. No troopers were injured. An investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get hooked on the James River fly fishing - 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio with sports brought to you by Richmond Flying Squirrels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News