Colorado man faces charges in Monday Chesterfield County pursuit

A Colorado man is facing multiple charges in relation to fleeing from a Virginia State Police trooper on Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, a state trooper’s radar registered a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling at 90 mph in the posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 295 near the 7-mile marker in Prince George County, according to state police.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop with his emergency lights and sirens, but “the Toyota refused to stop and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed,” according to police. The Toyota was traveling northbound on I-295.

As the Toyota sped on I-295, at times surpassing 100 mph, it took Exit 15B to Route 10 toward Chester. As the sedan turned onto Meadowville Road, police said, it lost control and rammed into two troopers’ patrol vehicles in the 11500 block of Meadowville.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colo., then ran on foot before being apprehended by state police and taken into custody without further incident.