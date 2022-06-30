Commonwealth attorneys in Richmond, Henrico pledge not to criminalize abortion if state law changes

Although Virginia's abortion laws have not changed, elected commonwealth attorneys in Richmond and Henrico County preemptively have pledged not to prosecute anyone who receives an abortion or provides a woman with the procedure in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin and Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor have joined 88 elected chief prosecutors, district attorneys and state attorneys general from 28 states — nine in Virginia — who signed a pledge that promises not "to use our offices' resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions."

"Enforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold," according to the language of the pledge included in a three-page letter crafted by the organization Fair and Just Prosecution.

"Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion," the prosecutors who signed the pledge jointly said. "But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions."

The nonprofit group, which includes elected prosecutors from across the U.S., is "committed to promoting a justice system grounded in fairness, equity, compassion, and fiscal responsibility" and advocates for criminal justice reform, among other issues.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, announced Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of states.

Virginia has moderately permissive abortion laws that make the procedure legal until the beginning of the third trimester, or 26 weeks. Abortions can be legally obtained after that period if continuing the pregnancy “is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman."

With the Roe ruling, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has outlined a plan to "protect the life of unborn children" with legislation that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. Republican legislators have indicated their support for such a change in state law.

Asked to elaborate on her position, McEachin, a Democrat elected as Richmond's chief prosecutor, said the letter disseminated by Fair and Justice Prosecution speaks for itself.

"But the bottom line is, I just cannot conceive of this office prosecuting a woman for making a decision about whether or not to bear a child," McEachin said in a phone interview. "And I also can't see this office spending our scarce resources — given the volume of violent crime and drug use in the city of Richmond - on prosecuting a provider to a woman who is in that situation."

Asked if her office would also decline to prosecute if she became aware of violations under Virginia's existing abortion law, McEachin said, "You can never say never about anything. I'm old enough to know that. But having been a prosecutor in this office for 25 years, there's never been a case come through where someone said, 'Would you consider prosecuting this?'"

Likewise, McEachin said she's not aware of anyone in the medical field urging the prosecution of physicians providing abortion.

"I don't believe anything like that has ever crossed any commonwealth's attorney's desk in the city of Richmond in the past 25 years that I've been here," she said. "I just don't think it's something that has ever come up. But I will say that it is not something that I think that the Commonwealth — with scarce and confining financial resources — should be focused on."

Taylor, as Henrico's chief prosecutor, said her job is to keep residents and their communities safe, and that abortion is not a public safety issue.

"A core principle of American jurisprudence and justice is prosecutorial discretion," Taylor, a Democrat, said in an email. "Therefore, I will continue to focus my limited resources on making sure Henricoans are safe in their homes, in their schools, in their workplaces and everywhere else."

State Sen. Steve Newman, R-Forest, who the governor selected along with state Sen. Sibobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, to assist in the drafting of new abortion legislation, was critical of those commonwealth's attorneys who pledged not to prosecute.

"The law of Virginia is not optional and nearly every Commonwealth's Attorney understands the basic rule of law," Newman said in an email. Each of Virginia's elected prosecutors swear an oath of fidelity to the Commonwealth, and the majority take their oath seriously, he said.

"A very few commonwealth's attorneys have consistently been more interested in politics instead of the law," Newman added. "They mistakenly believe they can pick and choose what laws they prosecute in their communities. Interestingly enough, it's those communities where we are seeing the most dramatic spikes in crime."

Newman said "political prosecutors who do not keep their oath" will have no effect on the legislation now being drafted. The draft bills likely will rely on the current enforcement process, which is the medical license of the person providing the abortion and the "liability of the abortion facility."

"To my knowledge and in my lifetime, we have not seen a mother prosecuted under these same Code sections," Newman said. "I don't see that changing in any new legislation."

Dunnavant, the General Assembly's only physician, could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson said she was seeing clients Thursday at her medical practice.

There are 120 elected commonwealth's attorneys in Virginia. In addition to McEachin and Taylor, the chief prosecutors for Loudoun County, Arlington County/Falls Church, Fairfax County, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Charlottesville and Alexandria have signed the no prosecution pledge.

Asked whether there are hazards for prosecutors who publicly declare they won't support certain laws, Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor, said Virginia's commonwealth attorneys are elected by the people "and are supposed to exercise discretion in deciding what to prosecute."

"If they believe that anti-abortion or other laws are too strict, the prosecutors can exercise that discretion and not prosecute," Tobias said. "If the public disagrees with this exercise of discretion, the public can elect someone else to that office."