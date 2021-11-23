Convicted rapist sentenced to serve 30 years in abduction and murder of Prince George woman who disappeared in 2020

Chiarky then drove Huddleson and another woman into the woods in his Ford Bronco, and the second woman later told police that she believed Chiarky was taking the women to a location to be killed. He drove on a series of unpaved hunting roads until reaching a locked gate that blocked their path. Chiarky laughed and told the two women they were "lucky," before taking a different route that resulted in the Bronco becoming stuck in mud, according to evidence.

Had the case gone to trial, a third woman would have testified that over a period of weeks in September and October of 2020 Chiarky had "fronted" Xanax pills to the woman as part of a broader scheme to distribute drugs. Some of those pills entrusted to the woman went missing, and the woman accused Huddleston as being the "culprit" and notified Chiarky.

Then on Oct. 5, Chiarky bound and beat Huddleston in the garage of a Prince George home in the 8100 block of Laurel Spring Road. He also wrapped a belt around her neck and choked her until the belt broke. After cutting Huddleston loose, he instructed her and the woman who had been holding the Xanax to get into a Ford pickup truck. Chiarky told another woman to follow them in her vehicle, according to prosecution's summary.