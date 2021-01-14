Cory Johnson, facing execution Thursday for Richmond murders, is appealing to U.S. Supreme Court

After losing in two federal appeals courts Thursday, lawyers for Cory Johnson are going to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to stop his execution that is set for 6 p.m.

Johnson, 52, is set to die at the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, in Indiana, for the murders of seven people in Richmond in 1992 while he was a member of the deadly Newtowne crack cocaine gang. The execution could be delayed, if not stayed, by pending legal proceedings.

On Tuesday, a federal judge granted a stay of execution, at least until March, for Johnson and death row inmate Dustin Higgs, 48, who is set to be executed Friday for three murders in Maryland.

Both men have COVID-19, and the judge who issued the stay cited the possibility that lethal injection could lead to a violation of the Eighth Amendment ban against cruel and unusual punishment. Experts for the death row inmates said pentobarbitol, the drug used in executions, could cause "flash pulmonary edema," a condition similar to drowning or waterboarding while they are still conscious. Government witnesses gave conflicting opinions.

However, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia tossed out the stay late Wednesday, and on Thursday afternoon the full Court of Appeals declined to hold a rehearing.