Cory Johnson, facing execution Thursday for Richmond murders, is appealing to U.S. Supreme Court

After losing in two federal appeals courts Thursday, lawyers for Cory Johnson are going to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to stop his execution that is set for 6 p.m.
Johnson, 52, is set to die at the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, in Indiana, for the murders of seven people in Richmond in 1992 while he was a member of the deadly Newtowne crack cocaine gang. The execution could be delayed, if not stayed, by pending legal proceedings.
On Tuesday, a federal judge granted a stay of execution, at least until March, for Johnson and death row inmate Dustin Higgs, 48, who is set to be executed Friday for three murders in Maryland.
Both men have COVID-19, and the judge who issued the stay cited the possibility that lethal injection could lead to a violation of the Eighth Amendment ban against cruel and unusual punishment. Experts for the death row inmates said pentobarbitol, the drug used in executions, could cause "flash pulmonary edema," a condition similar to drowning or waterboarding while they are still conscious. Government witnesses gave conflicting opinions.
However, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia tossed out the stay late Wednesday, and on Thursday afternoon the full Court of Appeals declined to hold a rehearing.
In arguing against a rehearing, the government wrote: "These lawful capital sentences were imposed two decades ago for brutal crimes. The panel has correctly determined that plaintiffs have not made the showing that they are the 'extreme exception' that warrants 'last-minute intervention, to halt their executions."
Meanwhile on Thursday, in an 8-7 vote, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to rehear Johnson's appeal that was rejected by a three-judge panel of that court. It is based in part on Johnson's claimed intellectual disability.
In a strongly worded dissent, Judge James A. Wynn Jr. wrote, "Newly available evidence convincingly demonstrates that his old IQ score is incorrect and that he is intellectually disabled under current diagnostic standards. But no court has ever considered such evidence. If Johnson’s death sentence is carried out today, the United States will execute an intellectually disabled person, which is unconstitutional."
"In sum, Johnson should be afforded an opportunity to have his meritorious claims properly considered and to vindicate his rights. And contrary to the Government, he is not making a 'last-minute' attempt to unduly delay his execution. He has timely pursued his challenges," Wynn wrote.
Johnson's lawyer, Donald Salzman, said Thursday that in addition to COVID-19, his client should not be executed "because he is a person with intellectual disability who cannot constitutionally be executed. The government should withdraw [Johnson's] execution date, or President Trump should grant him clemency."
If executed, Johnson and Higgs would die less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office and before President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes the oath of office.
Until the Trump administration resumed carrying out death sentences last year, the federal government had not executed anyone since 2003. A total of 11 people have been executed including Lisa Montgomery, 52, who died by injection Wednesday, the first woman executed by the federal government since 1953.
In vacating the COVID-19 stay issued Tuesday, Judge Gregory G. Katsas wrote, "The record contains only conjecture on whether a lethal injection of pentobarbital would cause any edema before rendering the prisoner insensate."
"Higgs and Johnson each committed multiple murders," Katsas wrote. "They have had ample opportunity to file clemency petitions. And the Supreme Court repeatedly has stressed that the public has a 'powerful and legitimate interest in punishing the guilty' ... which includes 'an important interest in the timely enforcement of a [death] sentence.'"
Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented. "Following a series of 11 executions carried out by the federal government since July 2020 ... Johnson and Higgs are the only federal inmates left on death row who face a scheduled execution."
"The government insists that these final scheduled executions must proceed as planned. It fails to explain why they must take place this week. To be sure, the Supreme Court has emphasized that '[l]ast-minute stays should be the extreme exception, not the norm,' in death penalty cases," she wrote.
"But Johnson’s and Higgs’ claims could not have been brought earlier," Pillard wrote. "As soon as they knew of their COVID-19 diagnoses, they notified the district court; within days, they supplemented their complaints."
Johnson is known by the Bureau of Prisons and in many court documents as “Cory” Johnson, and known to his attorneys and others as “Corey.”
