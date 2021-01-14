Cory Johnson, facing execution Thursday, loses stay of execution

A stay blocking Thursday's execution of Cory Johnson has been vacated by a federal appeals court in Washington.

Johnson, 52, is set to die Thursday evening at the Federal Correctional Complex Terre Haute in Indiana for the murders of seven people in Richmond in 1992 while he was a member of the so-called Newtowne gang.

A federal judge in Washington granted a stay of execution, at least until February, for Johnson and death row inmate Dustin Higgs, 48, who is set to die Friday. Both men have COVID-19, and the judge cited the possibility that lethal injection could lead to a violation of the Eighth Amendment ban against cruel and unusual punishment.

Experts for the death row inmates said pentobarbitol, the drug used in executions, could cause "flash pulmonary edema," a condition similar to drowning or waterboarding while they are still conscious. Government witnesses gave conflicting opinions.

A 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia late Wednesday sided with the government and vacated the stay of execution.

Johnson's lawyer said they will be seeking a rehearing Thursday. The court gave Johnson and Higgs' lawyers until 9 a.m. Thursday to file petitions.

