Couple fatally shot, son wounded in domestic-related murder-suicide at Chesterfield home

A couple was fatally shot and another family member was wounded early Tuesday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide at the family's Chesterfield County home. The victim who survived is the 18-year-old son of the woman killed.

Chesterfield police identified the victims as Makiba A. Hall, 47, and Christopher B. Evans, 51, who police said were in a long-term domestic relationship. Investigators believe Evans shot and killed Hall, and wounded her son, before turning the gun on himself. Both Hall and Evans died at the scene.

Officers responded about 2:05 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 7400 block of Barksbridge Road in a neighborhood off Belmont Road. Upon arrival, they found one person in the front yard — later identified as Hall's son — with apparent gunshot wounds. Two more victims, later identified as Hall and Evans, were located dead after officers made entry into the residence, police said.

Hall's son was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.