Couple sentenced in international fraud that victimized seniors, including Chesterfield resident

Two members of an international fraud ring that victimized elderly persons across the U.S., including a retired Chesterfield County resident who lost $400,000, were sentenced in federal court Friday.
Chirag Janakbhai Choksi and his wife, Shachi Naishadh Majmudar, both of Minnesota, were sentenced to 6 1/2 years and 14 months, respectively. They pleaded guilty in July in federal court in Richmond to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and Choksi also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.
The scheme, in which authorities said they were relatively minor players, involved law enforcement impersonators who victimized older people.
Papers filed this week by the U.S. attorney's office said that 10 people have thus far been charged in the case. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson to sentence each within the federal guideline ranges calculated by the probation office.
According to the government, starting around May 2019, investigators with the FBI’s Washington Field Office learned of an international fraud scheme involving call centers based in India.
Victims were first contacted through automated "robocalls," with messages aimed at creating a sense of urgency telling recipients that they had a serious legal problem and that if they did not act immediately with the demands of the callers, "there would be drastic consequences."
"Once the victims responded to the automated instructions in the robocall, they would be transferred to an actual person known as a 'closer,'" wrote the U.S. attorney's office in a sentencing memorandum to Hudson.
Different scripts were used to scam victims including with closers sometimes impersonating officials with the FBI, DEA, the Social Security Administration, and the IRS. The closers convinced the victims to wire money and send parcels containing bulk cash to addresses and recipients controlled by the conspiracy.
The Chesterfield victim has an adult son with special needs. She sent eight FedEx packages containing cash to other states at the direction of people she thought were federal drug agents, who falsely told her that a vehicle stopped in Texas near the Mexican border contained cocaine and her bank information.
The alleged scammers, posing as DEA agents, convinced her to turn over half the cash in her bank accounts in good faith until a thorough investigation was conducted to clear her of any criminal activity. They said that at the end of the investigation, her money would be returned.
The Chesterfield woman withdrew cash from her accounts and mailed it to addresses in California, New Jersey, Indiana, Texas, Illinois and Minnesota, said the U.S. attorney's office.
In interviews with the victim, agents learned that, at the behest of conspirators, she sent cash or gift cards totaling more than $400,000 to various addresses in five states - one of those addresses was the home of the defendants in Eden Prairie, Minn.
Choksi and Majmudar admitted they were "money mules" in the operation who picked up packages of cash under assumed identities and deposited the money in various bank accounts.
"Since June 2019, the scope of the FBI’s investigation into this conspiracy has grown massively. Several dozen victims who sent very large sums of cash via mail parcels have been identified, the overwhelming majority of whom were over 60 years old," wrote Brian R. Hood, an assistant U.S. Attorney, in a sentencing memorandum.
Hood added: "Given the far-flung nature of the criminal enterprise, with numerous money mules supporting the conspiracy in multiple states, this would seem to represent only a fraction of the total number of victims. Ten defendants have now been charged by indictment or complaint."
According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2019 it received nearly 400,000 complaints alleging imposter fraud claims totaling $152.9 million, which government officials suspect substantially underestimates the extent of fraud because many victims do not report their losses.
"As seen from the evidence in this case, a disproportionate percentage of those victims are elderly," wrote Hood.
Court papers show that the couple have college educations and have a daughter born in January 2019. The couple have been locked up since their arrest and the daughter is living in India with a grandmother, said the government.
