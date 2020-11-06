Couple sentenced in international fraud that victimized seniors, including Chesterfield resident

"Once the victims responded to the automated instructions in the robocall, they would be transferred to an actual person known as a 'closer,'" wrote the U.S. attorney's office in a sentencing memorandum to Hudson.

Different scripts were used to scam victims including with closers sometimes impersonating officials with the FBI, DEA, the Social Security Administration, and the IRS. The closers convinced the victims to wire money and send parcels containing bulk cash to addresses and recipients controlled by the conspiracy.

The Chesterfield victim has an adult son with special needs. She sent eight FedEx packages containing cash to other states at the direction of people she thought were federal drug agents, who falsely told her that a vehicle stopped in Texas near the Mexican border contained cocaine and her bank information.

The alleged scammers, posing as DEA agents, convinced her to turn over half the cash in her bank accounts in good faith until a thorough investigation was conducted to clear her of any criminal activity. They said that at the end of the investigation, her money would be returned.

The Chesterfield woman withdrew cash from her accounts and mailed it to addresses in California, New Jersey, Indiana, Texas, Illinois and Minnesota, said the U.S. attorney's office.