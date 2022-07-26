Court denies Richmond mayor, chief request to review $5 million lawsuit rulings

A Virginia appellate court has denied a request by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith to review a Richmond Circuit judge’s ruling that would allow a $5 million wrongful termination suit against them to proceed.

Former Richmond police Maj. William “Jody” Blackwell is suing Stoney and Smith individually, saying they violated state law and policy when, according to his complaint, he was fired in retaliation “because he refused an order of Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond’s city-owned Confederate monuments” in 2020.

Blackwell, who served as interim police chief for 11 days at the height of the civil unrest of 2020, told Stoney at the time that it was illegal to “disturb or interfere with any monuments or memorials for any war or conflict.” That law was subsequently amended by the General Assembly on July 1, 2020, after Blackwell alleges Stoney issued the order.

On July 26, 2020, 11 days after first naming Blackwell interim chief, Stoney asked Blackwell to step down. Stoney then installed Smith as chief effective July 1, 2020, the same day the city removed a statue of Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal.

Blackwell returned to his former rank of major, and it wasn’t until February 2021 that Smith fired him, at Stoney’s direction, Blackwell alleges in his suit.

Blackwell initially filed a complaint in July 2021 seeking $5 million in damages from the city. But Richmond Circuit Judge William R. Marchant ruled March 24 that the city is protected by “sovereign immunity,” a legal doctrine upheld in Virginia by finding that municipalities are immune from civil lawsuits based on wrongdoing committed by an employee during the performance of their duties.

But in his ruling, Marchant said alleged wrongdoing “would only survive a plea of sovereign immunity if the suit was against individuals, not the city” and said he would allow Blackwell, and his attorney, Scott Crowley, to file an amended complaint. They did April 1.

On June 22, Stoney and Smith filed to petition for review by the Virginia Court of Appeals, challenging Marchant’s rulings. They argued that the city’s full immunity extends to them because they could only make and carry out employment decisions in their respective official capacities, and they were acting within the scope of their employment.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court agreed with Marchant in a ruling issued Friday.

“Contrary to the petitioner’s assertion, [Blackwell’s] amended complaint expressly alleged intentional misconduct,” the panel wrote. “Blackwell expressly alleged that ‘Stoney directed Smith to terminate Blackwell’s employment in retaliation for reporting a violation of state law, for refusing to engage in a criminal act, and refusing to violate state law.”

The panel added: “We agree with the circuit court that — for the limited purpose of addressing the sovereign immunity, qualified immunity and [Virginia Code] issues raised in Stoney and Smith’s [motion to dismiss] — Blackwell’s express allegations of historical fact sufficiently alleged an intentional tort from which the petitioners are not immune.”

The panel said it did not address other issues Stoney and Smith raised in their motion to dismiss.