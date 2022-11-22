Court papers: Maryland man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 3 kids assaulted woman in '18

A Chesterfield County woman who was fatally shot with her three children last week told authorities four years ago that the man who is accused of killing her and her family twice flew into a rage and choked and punched her while she was pregnant with his twins, newly discovered court papers say.

On Jan. 12, 2018, a Chesterfield magistrate granted JoAnna Cottle a 72-hour emergency protective order against Jonah Adams after she alleged that Adams, a former boyfriend who at the time was living in Portsmouth, was threatening and abusing her.

After the emergency protective order expired, Cottle sought and was granted a preliminary protective order for 15 additional days, until a full hearing could be held on her petition for a permanent protective order that would require Adams to come to court. But Cottle’s petition for a permanent protective order was denied by a judge and dismissed on Feb. 13, 2018, but the court record does not indicate why.

In her signed affidavit in support of a preliminary protective order, Cottle wrote that in July 2017, while she was pregnant with the twins and visiting Adams’ family in Alabama, Adams “got angry and tried to come toward me in a rage but his sister got in front of him and stopped him.”

Cottle said Adams “then almost left me and my daughter in Alabama at his sister’s house stranded.” She said Adams drove five hours back home to Virginia but then came back.

Then in September of that year, Cottle wrote that Adams “showed up at my house in a rage demanding I open the door or he would throw my patio chair through it.”

Cottle said she opened it to give Adams his belongings, and “he grabbed my phone to call a guy he thought I was cheating on him with.” Cottle wrote that Adams demanded that she call the man to meet, and he “punched me in the head and then choked me while pregnant with his twin babies.”

At that point, Cottle said Adams demanded that she get her father’s gun from the bedroom. He “threatened if I didn’t, it would get bad,” she wrote.

“So I gave it to him and he wanted me to go find the guy with him to kill him — all in front of my 8-year-old daughter,” Cottle wrote.

Cottle said she gave birth to the twins on Jan. 11, 2018, and Adams showed up on the second day.

“He got mad when my sister was filling out birth certificate information and ripped up the papers,” Cottle wrote. “The nurse staff and security called police and police went and filed [the] order against him because he was getting out of hand.”

On Friday, Cottle and her three children — Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4 — were found fatally shot after police said Cottle called them just after 5 a.m. about an intruder outside her home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road.

Police said she remained on the line with emergency communications until the intruder made entry. Gunfire was heard, followed by silence. Officers soon arrived but found the family dead. The intruder had fled.

Investigators immediately looked into Cottle’s family history. They located her petitions for a protective order and learned from Cottle’s family of her turbulent relationship with Adams, police said.

Adams, 35, was developed as the potential suspect; detectives were able to put Adams in the area about 4 a.m. through an undisclosed investigative technique, police said.

He was arrested around 2 p.m. Friday, about nine hours after the slayings, after ATF agents assisting Chesterfield police apprehended him near his home in Waldorf, Md. Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants charging Adams with four counts of first-degree murder.

Adams on Monday made his first court appearance in Charles County, Md., since his arrest. He’s being held on a fugitive from justice warrant in the Charles County Detention Center pending his extradition back to Virginia.

Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington said Adams’ extradition hearing was delayed after his attorneys questioned whether Adams is competent to decide for himself whether he should waive extradition or go through the full extradition process. A judge ordered an outpatient examination.

“So someone will have to evaluate [Adams] and come up with a recommendation,” Covington said.

A status hearing has been set for Dec. 7 in Charles County District Court.

A hearing on Adams’ extradition was re-scheduled for Dec. 21. But Covington said that may not be needed if Adams is deemed competent to make a decision and decides to waive extradition.