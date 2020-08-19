COVID-19 outbreak reported at work camp at federal prison complex near Petersburg

More than one-quarter of the inmates being held at a work camp at the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according a representative of the staff there.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons would not comment, but Michael A. Castelle Sr., a union representative for the prison staff there, shared an email from a prison official that says all 187 inmates at the camp have been tested and 60 are currently positive for the virus.

The inmates who tested positive have been placed in isolated areas outside the camp, and the remaining 127 inmates in the camp are in quarantine, wrote the official. The camp, as well as adjacent low- and medium-security prisons, is actually located in Prince George County.

Emery Nelson, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, wrote: "While we do not speak about the conditions of confinement for any particular inmate or group of inmates, we can provide you with the following information about how we are managing all of our institutions, including FCI Petersburg, during the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to Nelson, "all institutions have areas set aside for quarantine and isolation. Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determine they require hospitalization. All inmates are managed per CDC guidelines."