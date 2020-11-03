Crash leaves 12-year-old boy dead and two adults critically injured along I-95 in Caroline County

A 12-year-old boy was killed and two people were critically injured early Tuesday in a crash along Interstate 95 in Caroline County, the Virginia State Police said.

The police responded to the crash on I-95 near the 112 mile marker about 7:20 a.m.

A 2011 Ford Fusion and a Volvo C70 were southbound when the Fusion switched lanes and hit the Volvo, the state police said. Both cars went off the road and into the left median, where they struck trees.

The Volvo's driver, 38-year-old Jesse White of Spotsylvania, wasn't wearing a seat belt, the authorities said. White was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old passenger in the car died of his injuries on scene.

The Ford Fusion's driver, 25-year-old Jocelyn Garcia of Ashland, was the only person in the car. The police said she was wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed is considered a factor in the crash and that Garcia was charged with reckless driving.