Crash on Interstate 95 leaves 12-year-old boy dead and two adults critically injured in Caroline

A 12-year-old boy was killed and two people were critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on I-95 near the 112 mile marker about 7:20 a.m.

State police said a 2011 Ford Fusion and a Volvo C70 were southbound when the Fusion’s driver switched lanes and struck the Volvo. Both cars went off the road and into the median, where they struck trees.

The Volvo’s driver, 38-year-old Jesse White of Spotsylvania County, was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries; police said he was not wearing a seat belt. A 12-year-old passenger in the Volvo, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene.

The Ford Fusion’s driver, 25-year-old Jocelyn Garcia of Ashland, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Garcia, the only person in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

Police said speed was being considered a factor in the crash and that Garcia was charged with reckless driving.