Crewe woman identified as victim of I-95 fatal crash Saturday in Hanover

A Crewe woman has been identified as the victim of Saturday's fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

State police said a Dodge Durango was traveling south on I-95 when it veered off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median about 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 91. The vehicle overturned several times, ejecting one of the occupants.

The right rear passenger and front seat passenger were not wearing seat belts. The remaining occupants were wearing seat belts. All occupants were transported to a local hospital.

Lafonda R. Eppes, 39, of Crewe, was one of the passengers not wearing a seatbelt. She died of her injuries at the hospital.