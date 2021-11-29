Crime Briefs: Richmond police investigating a pair of deadly shootings in North Richmond

Richmond police are investigating a pair of deadly shootings over two days in North Richmond that have left two people dead and another injured.

The latest occurred at 5:39 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where police found a woman who had been gunned down. Police said she had been shot multiple times.

About 24 hours earlier, at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of random gunfire in the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue, where the found a man dead and a woman wounded from gunfire.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.