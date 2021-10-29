Crime is down in Richmond through September but homicides are up, police chief says

In the intervening month, Richmond police recorded an additional six homicides, according to year-to-date figures provided at Friday's news conference. That year-to-date total of 65 homicides is one shy of last year's death toll, according to police. But again, those numbers don't include some deaths that Richmond police are required to record in their homicide statistics, including self-defense killings.

Smith couldn't speak to the specifics of each ongoing case but said that the points or causes of conflicts had included social media and stress brought on by the ongoing pandemic and a lack of jobs and resources.

He added that RPD recently was awarded an $800,000 federal grant from the Department of Justice for targeting violent crime, as well as increasing community involvement.

Despite the rising number of homicides, which follows a nationwide trend, most other categories of crime are down, Smith said.

The major crime category includes all violent and property crimes. Major crime for the first nine months of 2021 was below any figure for the same period in the past five years.

"We're headed down," Smith said. "So that is a very good trend that we're also seeing at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021, too."