Culpeper man gets 30 years for sexually assaulting Chesterfield business employee on school bus

A Culpeper man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for abducting an employee of a Chesterfield County business last year and sexually assaulting the woman after forcing her onto a vacant school bus parked on the lot outside.

The assailant, Leroy Kenneth Johnson Sr., 64, threatened the victim with a T-shaped metal tool during the Jan. 7, 2021, random attack in the 8900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

While displaying the weapon, Johnson ordered the woman out of the building where she worked. “She cried ... begging him to not hurt her, telling him that her two boys had no one else to care for them,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gabriela Phillingane said in a summary of facts.

Following a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Chesterfield Circuit Court, Judge David E. Johnson sentenced Leroy Johnson to 30 years in prison with no time suspended on his earlier guilty pleas to abduction and aggravated sexual battery.

The punishment was a significant upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Johnson was initially calculated at a range of between three years and three months to 10 years and three months. However, the high end of the guidelines was adjusted upwards to 20 years and 6 months, based an assessment of Johnson’s risk of recidivism among other sex offenders.

In his written reason for departing from the guidelines, the judge noted the defendant’s criminal history, his lack of remorse and "indifference to his lawlessness.”

Phillingane said Johnson has 12 felony convictions.

Johnson originally was charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile, strangulation causing injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. But a plea agreement was crafted that reduced the rape charge to aggravated sexual battery and the abduction to defile count to abduction of a person. He pleaded no contest to the reduced charges Feb. 25. The strangulation and firearm charges were withdrawn as part of the agreement.

According to Phillingane’s summary of facts, Chesterfield police responded to the business where the woman worked for a report of a sexual assault and attempted robbery.

Due to a language barrier, the victim’s initial interview with police was done through a friend. The victim reported that while she was at work, a man in an older model Ford truck came to the business and knocked on the door. The man asked “if the boss was around.”

Speaking little English, the victim gave the man a business card with the company’s hours and contact information, and he appeared to leave. But minutes later, when the victim walked outside to the mailbox, the man reappeared from behind the business and followed her.

The man asked for money and became angry when the victim replied she didn’t have any to give him. The man then displayed the weapon and ordered her to come outside the building.

The man walked the victim to his truck and ordered her to get in on the driver’s side. But she resisted, not getting all the way inside. Still holding the weapon, the man then ordered her to get in between some buses that were parked on the south side of the lot.

The man opened the door of a yellow school bus and ordered her inside. He dragged her onto the bus and, once inside, removed her clothes. The victim “closed her eyes praying that he would spare her life,” Philligane said.

The man fondled the victim before forcing himself on top of her to commit the sexual assault. Following the attack, the man told the victim to get dressed and asked her again for money.

“She tried to get the man into the back office, where he knew there were cameras, in an attempt to capture his image,” Philligane said. He followed her inside and she pretended to help him look for money.

When nothing was found, she grabbed her purse and showed him she only had $10 and some foreign currency in her wallet. The man ultimately left and she locked herself inside. The woman called her friend, who came to the business before calling the police.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast to patrol units, and Johnson matched the description. After police set up surveillance, Johnson was arrested, and detectives located several T-shaped tools in his vehicle.

Investigators obtained a DNA sample from Johnson, and state forensic scientists compared that with a DNA mixture profile they developed from sperm traces recovered from the victim.

They identified Johnson as a major contributor to the profile, noting the probability of randomly selecting an unrelated person with a DNA profile matching the major contributor was greater than 1 in 7.2 billion people, or the population of the world.