Dead body found in woods is that of missing Richmond man

The man found dead in a wooded area of Henrico County last week has been identified as Michael Cooper Sr., 54, of Richmond, police said Wednesday.
Cooper was reported missing to the Richmond Police Department on Oct. 28.
The body was found near Walnut Avenue and Laburnum Avenue on Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app. Both methods are anonymous.
PHOTOS: 'Cannabist' medical marijuana dispensary in Carytown
This room is detached from the main show area. It is designed as a place where patients can consult with the pharmacist about their specific ailments and treatment needs.
RTD Staff
Cannabist recycled many of the original wooden features of the building but added others. This seating area shows some of the plant-like design elements and lighting that was added for its signature look.
RTD Staff
This shows the packaging for a flower product sold at the store. Flower is typically sold in containers with 3.5 grams.
RTD Staff
A long hallway at the far end of the store has display cases for all varieties of Cannabist's products - flower, edibles, extracts, tinctures, topicals, rosins, vapes and others.
RTD Staff
A side display inside the store has dummy products and design elements to make the store more inviting.
RTD Staff
The store also sells accessories to accompany its cannabis products. Water pipes are used to consume the cannabis flower. A pharmacist at the site said some accessories, like this pipe, are designed to be a showcase item in someone's home.
RTD Staff
New Carytown medical marijuana dispensary, Cannabist, opened inside the former Need Supply building on West Cary Street.
Sean Jones
The entryway of Cannabist leads people to a display area where patients can see dummy versions of products for sale. The brand is owned by Columbia Care.
RTD Staff
The Cannabist show area displays products for sale at the kiosks near the far end of the room. Cannabist recycled many elements from the former Need Supply building.
RTD Staff