Dead body found in woods is that of missing Richmond man

The man found dead in a wooded area of Henrico County last week has been identified as Michael Cooper Sr., 54, of Richmond, police said Wednesday. 

Cooper was reported missing to the Richmond Police Department on Oct. 28.

The body was found near Walnut Avenue and Laburnum Avenue on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app. Both methods are anonymous.

