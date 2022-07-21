Dead body found near Hanover County road

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body on a Hanover County road Thursday morning.

Richmond man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing, abduction charges Kevin Lee Rice, 43, was sentenced to 30 years in prison related to incidents in April and November 2021.

The body of an adult Black woman was found off the shoulder of Winns Church Road near Greenwood Road, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies responded at about 7:01 a.m.

Authorities are working to identify the woman. The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the cause of death.