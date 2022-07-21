 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dead body found near Hanover County road

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body on a Hanover County road Thursday morning.

The body of an adult Black woman was found off the shoulder of Winns Church Road near Greenwood Road, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies responded at about 7:01 a.m.

Authorities are working to identify the woman. The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the cause of death. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.  

Breaking News