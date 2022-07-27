 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dead body with gunshot wound found on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found with a gunshot wound along the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officers responded at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located an adult male on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Breaking News