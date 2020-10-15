Death under investigation in Charles City County

The Charles City County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a county resident after responding in the morning to an unspecified, "emergency incident" on Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, "A person of interest is currently in investigative detention. As this is an ongoing investigation, details of this event cannot be released to the public." No further details were available.
The office asks that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Sgt. Greene at (804) 829-9265.