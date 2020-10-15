 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death under investigation in Charles City County
0 comments

Death under investigation in Charles City County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene

Crime scene. Magnifying glass with fingerprint. Yellow police warning tape. Vector illustration

 Getty images

The Charles City County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a county resident after responding in the morning to an unspecified, "emergency incident" on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, "A person of interest is currently in investigative detention. As this is an ongoing investigation, details of this event cannot be released to the public." No further details were available.

The office asks that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Sgt. Greene at (804) 829-9265.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News