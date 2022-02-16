Defense attorney says suspect in Bridgewater College killings may have undiagnosed schizophrenia

HARRISONBURG — A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College may suffer from undiagnosed schizophrenia, his attorney told a judge Wednesday in Harrisonburg.

General District Court Judge John Stanley Hart Jr. on Wednesday granted the defense attorney's request and ordered an evaluation of Alexander Wyatt Campbell's sanity at the time of the fatal shootings on Feb. 1.

"Counsel has significant concerns that Mr. Campbell suffers from a mental health disability," said the defense attorney, Gene Hart, adding that Campbell would have been suffering from that disability at the time of the shootings. (The attorney and the judge are not related.)

Gene Hart said he has spoken to Campbell's family and is aware of his past mental health treatment, adding that he is concerned Campbell may suffer from undiagnosed schizophrenia. Hart did not explain why he specified schizophrenia as a possibility. Symptoms of the disorder can include paranoia, disorganized thinking, delusions and hallucinations.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst did not oppose Hart's request for the evaluation, but she said that law enforcement videos do not show any issue of sanity in the clarity of statements made by Campbell. Garst did not elaborate on those statements.

Gene Hart said he has no reason to think his client is unable to understand the court proceedings or assist in his defense. Campbell attended the hearing by video from jail. He did not address the judge during the hearing.

On Feb. 2, the day after the fatal shootings, Campbell's mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her son is "mentally ill" and had not gotten the help he needed. "As a parent, I have not been able to help him because he’s a legal adult,” said Cheryl Campbell in the Feb. 2 interview at her home in Hanover.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller declined to say how Campbell got the guns that have been recovered in the investigation of the fatal shootings at Bridgewater. But she told The Times-Dispatch that he obtained them legally, had them in his possession legally and that the weapons had not been reported stolen.

Geller also said the guns were purchased legally in Virginia, but she would not say whether Campbell bought them or someone else did.

A search of court records in Hanover and Rockingham County turned up no evidence of anything that would have prevented Campbell from legally having a gun.

Under Virginia law, it is illegal for someone to purchase, possess or transport a gun if they have been declared legally incompetent; were involuntarily admitted to a facility; were ordered to undergo mandatory outpatient treatment; or were the subject of a temporary detention order and agreed to voluntary admission. Such individuals can, however, petition the general district court to restore their right to bear a firearm.

Campbell, a 27-year-old graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Hanover, was a student at Bridgewater from 2013 to 2017 and was a member of the college's track and cross country teams.

Kaylee Griffin, who graduated from Bridgewater in 2016, ran cross country and track with Campbell when they were students at the college in Rockingham County. In a recent phone interview, she remembered Campbell as quiet and "just a little socially awkward,” but could not recall anything particularly troubling.

Griffin, 27, of Montebello, said Campbell took his track and cross country practices seriously and would hang out with some of his male teammates, but she rarely heard him speak.

“It kind of seemed like there was something a little off, but there was never any instance like — oh, kind of weird,” she said.

“You’d have to talk to him to get him to say anything,” she added. “He never seemed angry or anything.”

Court records dated Feb. 1, the day the two officers were killed, describe Campbell as "self-employed creating music and art." Authorities have said his last known address is his mother’s home in Hanover, but it remains unclear how recently he had been there.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office has not responded to any mental health-related calls to Cheryl Campbell’s address or any temporary detention orders involving her son, a spokesman said.

Court records from Rockingham General District Court show that Campbell was convicted of misdemeanor trespassing in 2017 for entering the Kline Campus Center at Bridgewater College after being banned. The charge had been reduced from illegally entering a building, which is a felony. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 100 days suspended.

Campbell also was charged with felony grand larceny and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor shoplifting. The case involved theft of college bookstore merchandise from Bridgewater worth $200 or less, court records show. The case's disposition was deferred and the charge was dismissed.

Both the trespassing and shoplifting cases stemmed from offenses alleged to have happened on June 9, 2017. At the time, he was unemployed and living with two brothers and his mother, who was assisting him financially, according to court papers.

Tracy Evans, the attorney who represented Campbell on the 2017 charges, declined to comment on the cases. A spokesperson for Bridgewater College declined to discuss the circumstances of any ban of Campbell from school property.

State police still have not said what Campbell was doing on campus on Feb. 1, which was several years after he had stopped attending the college.

At 1:20 p.m., campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson responded to a call of a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall, the oldest building at the college of about 1,500 students. After an interaction with the two officers, Campbell fatally shot them and ran away, the police have said.

Campbell sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before he was taken into custody. Police have not said whether he was shot by Bridgewater campus police or if he suffered a self-inflicted wound.

Campbell was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. after he waded through water onto an island on the North River, just a short walk from Bridgewater’s athletic fields.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated murder of multiple persons, aggravated murder of multiple persons within a three-year period, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to court records.

On Wednesday, the judge set a status hearing in the case for May 18.