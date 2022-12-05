Delivery driver sexually assaulted assisted living facility resident, Chesterfield police say

Chesterfield County police said a resident of an assisted living facility was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver who had entered her room.

Leon Sykes Jr., 48, was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure and unlawful entry.

Police said he went to the facility in the 11200 block of West Huguenot Road in Chesterfield to make a delivery. Afterwards, he went into another room and inappropriately touched a woman who was sleeping, police said.

He was apprehended when he came back to the facility to make another delivery, police said.